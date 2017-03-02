God's Plan: To Console Wife Of U.S. Soldier, God Sent Her A Friend — Before He Was Killed In Combat

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Carryn Owens (centre), widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, looks up and applauds with Ivanka Trump (R), daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, after being mentioned by President Trump during the latter's address to a joint session of Congress in Washington D.C. on Feb. 28, 2017. Reuters

God was already at work to ease her sorrow even before her soldier husband died in combat.

Carryn Owens—who was the guest during U.S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in Washington D.C. on Feb. 28—had no idea that she was about to become a widow when a neighbour named Dana came knocking on her door to offer her friendship.

According to Pastor Dan Backens of New Life Church in Virginia Beach, as reported by CBN News, God made it happen for Dana to have the urge to initiate friendship with her neighbour Carryn.

"Here's a mother with children and a busy life, and she says 'OK, I'm gonna start loving a neighbour intentionally," Backens said in his recent sermon.

At that time, Dana had no inkling that Carryn would become a widow with the death of her U.S. Navy Seals husband in a military mission. But God knew it beforehand — because that was part of His plan, Backens said.

Although Carryn has lost Ryan, her husband, "she has a friend now, and this friend has a church," the pastor said.

Backens reminded Christians that they would never know how God would want to use them when they reach out to others with the love of Christ, CBN News said.

During his Congress speech, President Trump paid tribute to Ryan Owens, who was killed during a U.S. commando raid on an al-Qaeda stronghold in Yemen on Jan. 29—the first U.S. combat mission authorised by Trump.

Trump made mention of the biblical verse John 15:13, saying, "For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater active love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom."

Just a day after Ryan was killed, Trump personally called Carryn to express his condolences and to invite her and her three children to visit him at the White House, The Washington Post reported. Trump was just 10 days in office at that time.

"By the way," Trump told Owens, according to the White House, "I'm going to be giving this speech in February. If you feel comfortable, I would love to have you as a guest."

Owens accepted the invitation. She and her children visited the White House on Feb. 28 and met privately with Trump and some of his senior aides.