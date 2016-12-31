Franklin Graham Shares 'Drastic' New Year's Resolution: To Go on a Vegan Diet

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Franklin Graham, seen here addressing an audience as part of his Decision America Tour 2016, hopes to lose a couple of pounds this coming 2017. (BGEA/Tommy Berry)

Even evangelists need to find improvement and analyse aspects of their lives that they wish to change. With 2017 fast approaching, Franklin Graham got to thinking what he would like to do differently for the New Year. Since his spiritual health is thriving, Graham said he needs to focus on his physical health.

"We only have a few days left to prepare for a New Year's resolution. Have you given any thought to what you're going to do differently in 2017 than in 2016?" he wrote on his Facebook page. "I don't know about you, but I have some extra pounds I'd like to get rid of. I'm 64 years old and it doesn't come easy."

Graham said he would love to reclaim the weight he had when he was still a freshman in high school, but the evangelist noted that it would be impossible. So, he decided to just bring down his weight back to when he was a freshman in college.

But Graham had a disclaimer. "The problem is, I love Quarter Pounders with cheese, barbecued ribs, brisket, steak, and I find I don't do very well at moderation!" he admitted.

"Therefore, beginning January 1, I'm going to try something drastic — I'm going on a vegan diet," he continued. "Vegetables and fruit anyway you can fix them. Do you think I'll survive? Everyone is betting I won't last two days."

As inspiration, Graham is looking at Daniel from the Bible. He said that Daniel went on a complete vegetable diet, and after just 10 days, his appearance significantly improved compared to those who did not undergo a lifestyle change.

He then asked his social media followers: "What do you think — how long will I last?" Netizens' comments were mostly positive, with many encouraging him to do well on his resolution. A lot of people also shared their favourite vegan recipes in the hopes that Graham would be a full-fledged vegan convert.