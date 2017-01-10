Entertainment

Egyptian President Vows To Build Largest Church In Egypt
Muslim Children Forced To Attend Mixed-Sex Swimming Lessons
Letter To Meryl Streep: 'Trump Is Not The Answer. Nor Are You.' Jesus Is.
How To Get Over The Embarrassment Factor In Evangelism
Young Deaf Muslim Converts To Follow Jesus After Going To Church For Very First Time
Fears Mount For Two Priests Kidnapped In Myanmar
Girl, 3, Becomes One Of Youngest People In UK To Give Evidence Against Sex Abuser
Exodus: 5,000 Jews Quit France For Israel After Terror Attacks
Thousands Of Muslims Coming To Faith In Christ Across The Middle East, Says Charity
Democrat's Religious Liberty Bill Blocks Trump's Muslim Register Plans

Franklin Graham Calls Out Meryl Streep For Trump Attack

mark-woods Mark Woods Christian Today Contributing Editor

Streep accepted the Cecil B DeMille award at the event but used her speech to attack Trump, though without mentioning him by name. She referred to his mockery of a disabled reporter, saying: "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing."

Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes.Reuters

Trump responded in a tweet calling Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and a "Hillary flunkey who lost big". 

The founder of Samaritan's Purse, who is to lead prayers at Trump's inauguration on January 20, has made no secret of his belief that Trump was chosen by God as the next US president.

In his Facebook post Graham quoted conservative commentator Sean Hannity, who said on Twitter: "This is exactly why Hwood is DYING, what a bunch of hypocrites. Sex, violence, and drivel rule hwood. Turning the channel."

Graham said: "I say, let's get behind our new President-elect and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and move forward together as a country. They've already made a lot of progress before even officially taking office, and let's pray they continue to make positive changes for the future of America."

Advertisement
More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY