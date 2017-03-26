Evangelical leader claims man freed from gay life after eating 'anointed cake' baked by ex-prostitutes

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Evangelical leader Dr. Lance Wallnau (left) talks to Gordon Robertson, the host of 700 Club Interactive and the CEO of The Christian Broadcasting Network. (Facebook/Lance Wallnau)

It may sound strange and even crazy, but according to an evangelical leader, he came to know about a so-called "anointed" cake baked by former "hookers" that allegedly released a gay bartender from his homosexuality after he ate it.

The story was told by Dr. Lance Wallnau, who is described in his website as an internationally recognised speaker, business, and political strategist, and who is one of only three evangelical leaders to have accurately predicted Donald Trump's presidency.

Wallnau mentioned this during a Periscope session the other weekend when a woman asked him to pray for her son to be delivered from homosexuality.

In response, he suggested that an "anointed cake" may work for her.

He then narrated the stunning story about the owner of a bar who was not only gay but "very adamantly anti-Christian" as well. Some of the former prostitutes in that bar who had earlier been "saved" after finding God decided to bake a cake for the gay bar owner.

"And they basically prayed over the cake. It was an anointed cake and they made the cake and gave it as a gift. And when he ate the cake — I know it's strange, this is the person's testimony, it's not mine — the power of God hit him while he was eating the cake," Wallnau said.

"He (gay bartender) went back to the guy at the bar that had given it to him, that he knew had got religion. And he said 'what the heck. I had a weird experience eating your cake.' And he said 'well, that was the presence of God.' He ends up leading the guy to the Lord and baptises him, and when he gets baptised the guy gets delivered," he said.

Wallnau earlier made a name for himself when he wrote his best-selling book, "God's Chaos Candidate," which is credited as being the catalyst that mobilised thousands of Christians to vote for Trump, leading to his astounding election victory, according to his website.

Last week, he recalled in an interview with CBN News how God revealed to him that Trump was like the Persian King Cyrus mentioned in the Bible. Cyrus was the leader best known for having freed the Jews living in captivity in ancient Babylon, allowing them to return to Israel and rebuild their temple.

Wallnau said he firmly believes that divine intervention was behind Trump's election.

He recalled how God spoke to him specifically about Trump.

"I heard the Lord say, 'Donald Trump is a wrecking ball to the spirit of political correctness,'" he said. "After I met him I heard the Lord say, 'Isaiah 45 will be the 45th president...I go check it out; Isaiah 45 is Cyrus."