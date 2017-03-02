Duggar Wedding #5 In The Works: Austin Forsyth Asks Jim Bob's Permission To Propose To Joy-Anna

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Joy-Anna Duggar chats with her friend of 15 years, Austin Forsyth. (Screenshot/TLC/Duggar Family Blog)

During the final episode of "Counting On" Season 2 on Monday, Duggar fans got to witness Joy-Anna enter into a courtship relationship with her long-time friend Austin Forsyth.

It was a sweet episode for the young couple, according to PEOPLE. In it, Austin even mustered enough courage to ask Joy-Anna's dad, Jim Bob, to allow him to court his daughter.

"I came over tonight to ask Mr. Jim Bob if Joy and I could start an official relationship," Austin said. "I'm hoping that Mr. Jim Bob will say yes, but he's said in the past that it might be a little while, so Lord willing he'll say yes."

When they finally had their talk, Jim Bob was curious about what Austin saw in his daughter. His reply was touching: "You know, over the years, I have just been watching and I really admire her heart for the Lord and her character. She's such a diligent worker. She gets all the younger siblings working. She's a good delegator. And then, of course, her beauty."

But before the season ended, TLC teased fans with a clip showing another conversation between Jim Bob and Austin. This time, Austin was asking for Jim Bob's blessing to propose to Joy-Anna, according to the Duggar Family Blog.

Advertisement

Does this mean Joy-Anna is headed to the altar soon? If this happens, it will be the fifth wedding in the Duggar household.

Fans have their own thoughts about the upcoming proposal. "Austin seems hard working and a decent young man, though as a mother I have reservations. I hope Joy's best interest is always foremost [in his heart]," a female fan commented. "It's a shame they are in such a rush."

Many fans also agreed that Joy-Anna and Austin's courtship appears rushed. Some even suspected the Duggars are only doing it to keep the ratings up. "They are so young. No need to rush into things. I guess they have known each other for a long time. But still what's the rush?" one fan asked. Joy-Anna is 19 years old while Austin is 22.

"I hate to see people this young make a life-long commitment like this," another added. "They haven't even started living yet and will be so different by the time they turn 25. They will be parents before they know it and tied down by so many adult responsibilities."

Despite their reservations, Jim Bob actually feels otherwise and shared the reason why he allowed Joy-Anna to be courted by her friend of 15 years. "Austin I think is ready and I think Joy's really ready," he observed. "They're both very mature and I think they make a good match."