'Dance Moms' updates: Dancers shift to another studio upon hearing Abby Lee Miller's return
Dancers have reportedly abandoned Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) and will compete for another studio in the upcoming Fierce National Dance Competition this Sunday.
Abby Lee Miller, founder, dance instructor, and choreographer at the ALDC, has been sorting out some personal matters for quite some time now. To keep the dance studio going, there were speculations that Laurieann Gibson and Meagan Nugent were hired to choreograph instead during her three-week absence.
However, earlier this week, reports surfaced that Miller will be coming back to the dance studio in time for the premiere of "Dance Moms" season 7b. This seems to be bad news for some, as dancers have reportedly left the ALDC upon hearing this.
On Instagram, dance mom Holly Frazier shared a photo of Camryn Bridges, Kalani Hilliker, Nia Sioux, and Kendall Vertes at the 8 Count Dance Academy. She captioned the photo, "An end of an era, the beginning of our future....
Likewise, dance mom Christi Lukasiak shared on the same social media a photo of Bridges, Hilliker, Sioux, and Vertes, along with her daughter Chloe at the same dance studio, captioned "You can always go home. "
However, not everyone left the ALDC. Brynn Rumfallo, Lilliana Ketchman, Elliana Walmsley, and Maesi Caes seem to have stayed. On Rumfallo's Instagram account, she shared their photo in what looks like a practice session. Fans are generally happy with Rumfallo's decision to stay, with a lot applauding her for her loyalty and humility.
In a follow-up post, Rumfallo said, "Everyone's journey is different. It takes courage to be true to be yourself."
The dancers of the ALDC are expected to compete at the said competition as part of "Dance Moms" season 7 finale. Those who have left the ALDC are expected to compete for 8 Count Dance Academy instead.
At the moment, Miller has not yet commented on the matter and the plans for the studio and the reality television show.
