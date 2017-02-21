Society

Archbishop Of Canterbury Warns Of Crisis In South Sudan As Millions Face Starvation
Christian Vlogger Accuses Facebook Of 'Muzzling' Her For Saying Bible Condemns Homosexuality
Walking Where Jesus Walked: New Pilgrim Way Opens In Jerusalem
'Chariots Of Fire' Star Eric Liddell: A Life Dedicated To His God
Why Do Christians Seem To Think Sex Is More Important Even Than Whether God Exists?
Conservative Christian 'Boy Scouts' Group Gets Massive Response After Transgender Ruling
Milo Yiannopoulos Dis-Invited By Conservative Conference After Pressure From Christians
Rift Deepens In Syriac Orthodox Church Over Quran Row
Apprentice Star In Trump Cabinet Has Her Final Sermon Protested In LA
Muslims Send Their Children To Christian Schools To Prepare For 'Life In Modern Britain'

Christian Vlogger Accuses Facebook Of 'Muzzling' Her For Saying Bible Condemns Homosexuality

Joseph Hartropp

Elizabeth Johnston is known as the 'Activist Mommy' on her Facebook page, where she has over 76,000 followers.The Activist Mommy/ Facebook

A Christian vlogger has accused Facebook of 'muzzling' her by removing blog posts where she argued the Bible condemns homosexuality.

'They are muzzling me and my biblical message while Mark Zuckerberg claims that Facebook is unbiased,' said Elizabeth Johnston – known online as the 'Activist Mommy' – according to LifeSiteNews.

Johnston had her Facebook page frozen three times by the social media site, after she published a post last week which argued the Bible condemns homosexuality. Facebook said they removed her post 'because it doesn't follow the Facebook community standards', and blocked Johnston's account access.

When her page was unfrozen, Johnston returned to Facebook to publicly post complaining about the freeze. That post was then removed and Johnson was blocked from accessing her page for another seven days.

'The post Facebook deleted included no name-calling, no threats, and no harassment. It was intellectual discussion and commentary on the Bible,' Johnston said.

Advertisement

She asked 'why the doctrine of tolerance only applies to those who subscribe to Mark Zuckerberg's Silicon Valley leftist ideology'.

Facebook states that it 'removes hate speech, which includes content that directly attacks people based on their race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation.'

Johnston said she could understand the freeze 'if I were threatening people or posting slander. But this is a classic case of censorship of Christians and our First Amendment rights to free speech'.

She did add that she was 'very appreciative of the platform Facebook gives us to promote family values,' and accepts that Facebook 'has the right to set their own rules'.

Yesterday Johnston posted on her Facebook page in response to the popularity of her story. 'People are sick of the censorship of conservatives on social media!' she said.

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY