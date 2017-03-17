Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Levite JCC in Birmingham, Alabama Google

Evangelical Christian ministries in Alabama in the United States have pledged to raise $100,000 to pay for security at a Jewish community centre.

The Levite JCC in Birmingham, Alabama has been targeted with four bomb threats already this year.

Each time the pre-school classes, where more than half the children are not Jewish, and other facilities such as its gym have been seriously disrupted as the centre is evacuated.

The building needs security upgrades costed at up to $1 million.

Among the Christian ministries that have pledged support are the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association, The Center for Executive Leadership, Young Business Leaders, Lifework Leadership, JH Ranch, Alliance Ministries and the National Christian Foundation of Alabama, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports.

Advertisement

Other churches have also pledged to give as much as $10,000.

According to JTA, Jewish community centres, schools and other organisatoms have been hit by a wave of terror threat and attacks. There have been more than 150 threats already this year according to the US Secure Community Network which helps Jewish organisations with security.

The fundraising initiative is the latest of many interfaith attempts to build bridges between Judaism, Christianity and Islam in the face of rising Islamist terror and antisemitism.

In just one example, many Jewish people recently stepped in to give funds to restore a Florida mosque damaged by arson.