Christian Actress Jennifer Garner Backs President Trump, Slams Hollywood Friends For Refusing To 'Engage' With Him

Jennifer Garner autographs posters at a photo call for the movie 'Miracles from Heaven' in West Hollywood, California on March 4, 2016. Reuters

Not a few Hollywood stars have turned their backs on President Donald Trump because they don't agree with his policies. During Sunday's 89th Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, some even made Trump the butt of their jokes.

But church-going Christian actress Jennifer Garner sees something wrong with their attitude, and she's not shy to point this out to them even though they're in the same industry.

Garner—a die-hard Democrat who campaigned for Hillary Clinton last year and held a fundraiser for Barack Obama in 2008—says Americans ought to give Trump a chance to fulfil his promises to make America great again. Instead of pouring scorn on the elected leader of their nation, people like her Hollywood friends should "engage" with him, Garner told The Washington Post in an interview.

"People felt like Trump really understood them, that he was going to come in and create jobs for them," Garner said. "They felt like they needed something to just turn everything upside down."

She faulted some of her Hollywood friends who "want to turn their back to this administration ... [and] just wouldn't even want to engage."

"If he's willing to help the poor kids who got him elected, then let's do it. They certainly think he's going to," said Garner, a 44-year-old West Virginia native who has long been championing early education for poor rural children.

Unlike many of her colleagues who have been shunning Trump, Garner said she's very much willing to meet with the President.

"Send me a ticket to Mar-a-Lago. I'm ready to go down and have a steak and a good chat [with the President]," she said.

Garner has starred in faith-based movies, the latest of which was last year's "Miracles From Heaven," where she played the role of Christian mother Christy Beam.

Reflecting on that movie in an interview last year, the Golden Globe award-winning actress said she considers the little joys that people experience in life as miracles.

"So, somebody that you don't get along with becoming one of your closest friends, a sunrise, a baby being born, a perfect avocado, they're all miracles!" Garner said.

"I'm so in line with the way this movie talks about miracles, that miracles happen every day, they happen all around your life and if you don't appreciate the little ones then you're just letting miracles go by," she added.