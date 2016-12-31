Billy Graham Makes It to Gallup Poll's List of 10 Most Admired Men By Americans — for a Record-Breaking 60th Year

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Three former U.S. presidents—(from left) George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter (right)—join Billy Graham (middle) and his son Franklin Graham during the Billy Graham Library Dedication in 2007 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Reuters

World-renowned evangelist Billy Graham has once again graced Gallup Poll's list of the 10 most admired men by Americans, making it his 60th year on the list.

Graham, who turned 98 last Nov. 7, ranked fifth on the annual list, according to the Charlotte Observer. He is behind outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, who made the list for the ninth year in a row, as well as President-elect Donald Trump, Pope Francis, and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Gallup conducted the poll from Dec. 7 to 11 with a random sample of 1,028 adults from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Other men who made the list include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Dalai Lama, former President Bill Clinton, businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates, and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Graham, who currently lives in Montreat, North Carolina, first made it to the list back in 1955. His name was on the list every year after that, with the exception of 1962 and 1976. The only one who made it close to Graham's record was former President Ronald Reagan, who passed away back in 2004. Reagan made the list 31 times.

The evangelist has never earned the top spot on the list, since the distinction always goes to U.S. presidents. However, Graham has made a name for himself as a "pastor to presidents." He was the runner-up from 1969 through 1974 and again in 1997 and 1999.

Graham is also known for his crowd-drawing crusades. It is believed that he has brought the gospel to over 215 million people already. When he's not preaching in front of a live audience, Graham is touching the lives of people with his writings.

Throughout his lifetime, he has written 33 books including "Where I Am: Heaven, Eternity and Our Life Beyond," "The Reason for My Hope: Salvation," "The Heaven Answer Book," "Nearing Home: Life, Faith and Finishing Well," and "Storm Warning."