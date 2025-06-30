Women for Scotland criticise CoE diocese's 'LGBTQIA+ Chaplaincy'

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The women’s group whose legal action led to this year’s Supreme Court ruling in favour of biological reality, has condemned the Diocese of Oxford for its “dreadful” message to transgendered people.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, the dioceses’ “LGBTQIA+ Chaplaincy” posted a message saying it was available for anyone who was “struggling” as a result of the ruling.

“We know many trans, non-binary, and intersex people will be personally feeling the weight of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the Equality Act 2010. We are praying you may know afresh that you are deeply loved, and beautifully created in the image of God," it said.

“If you, or any one you know, is struggling following the Supreme Court ruling, please get in touch and speak with one of the LGBTQIA+ Chaplains.”

For Women Scotland took issue with the statement, asking if “the image of God looks like Adam/Isla Bryson”.

Bryson is a convicted rapist who subsequently transitioned from male to female. Bryson was briefly placed in a female prison before a public uproar led to a reversal of the decision.

The Bryson case became prominent as a talking point when the Scottish government was looking to throw its full support behind the idea of gender self-identification. For Women Scotland argued that self-identification made terms like “man” and “woman” essentially meaningless.

The Supreme Court decided that “man” and “woman” refers to biological sex, a severe blow to those who support self-identification.

While For Women Scotland took exception to the Diocese of Oxford’s statement, the diocese itself said that it was not intending to take sides on a political matter, but simply wished to offer pastoral care to those in distress.

“Our message does not intend to take sides, it simply seeks to acknowledge the pain and offer support for all those affected," it said.