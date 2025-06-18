Will justice ever be done in the grooming gang scandal?

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Readers of a delicate disposition may wish to proceed with caution. This will not be pleasant, but it may be necessary.

Let’s take a look at the sentencing remarks of Judge Peter Rook in the Oxford rape gang trial in which a girl, "AB", was abused from the age of 13. The 16-page document is enough to turn any person's stomach, but the lowlight for me was the following, which I will quote at length so that we can grasp the full horror of it all:

“One of the rapes of which you have all three been convicted relates to the terrifying ordeal to which you subjected AB at Shotover Woods [Count 10]. This episode provides a graphic example of how you would react if she failed to comply. AB pretended she had a period to avoid sex.

“You, Akhtar, reacted by putting your hand down her trousers so as to check whether this was true. You Akhtar, Anjum and Kamar Jamil then embarked upon a wicked plan to punish her for lying.

“At night you took her to a remote car park up a hill near Shotover Woods. It was pitch black. You ignored her pleading. You made her get down to her knees and forced her to give each of you oral sex.

“You subjected her to verbal abuse telling her that she knew what they do to pigs, and they were going to cut her throat if she did not comply. It is a clear inference that you had invited others to join you.

“Another car arrived within 10 to 15 minutes. There were four men in that car. She was made to give oral sex to all four. She said they were all encouraging each other. You then abandoned her. Ironically, so pitiful was the state in which you left her, she had to contact you as she felt there was no one else she could turn to in the circumstances.”

It is perhaps the last sentence that is the most pitiable to read. One of the real horrors of this case is that it is one of many. There are sadly a plethora of horrendous stories to choose from to illustrate my point.

This is not like Josef Fritzl, an equally disgusting and horrendous figure in Austria, but a rare instance.

Stories like the one above from Oxford have been told up and down the country for decades now and nothing has been done.

The publishing of the Casey report is welcome in that it might possibly lead the government to admit what everyone else has known for quite some time, that there is a serious problem within the male section of this country's Pakistani community.

This is not to say that only Pakistanis engage in this kind of crime, but they are massively over-represented and for years have been protected by the authorities who felt that protecting “community relations” and appearing not to be “racist” was more important than protecting children from disgusting predators.

I’m reminded of my least favourite passage of the Bible, Judges 19:22-25:

"Now as they were making their hearts merry, behold, the men of the city, certain sons of Belial, beset the house round about, and beat at the door, and spake to the master of the house, the old man, saying, Bring forth the man that came into thine house, that we may know him.

"And the man, the master of the house, went out unto them, and said unto them, Nay, my brethren, nay, I pray you, do not so wickedly; seeing that this man is come into mine house, do not this folly.

"Behold, here is my daughter a maiden, and his concubine; them I will bring out now, and humble ye them, and do with them what seemeth good unto you: but unto this man do not so vile a thing.

"But the men would not hearken to him: so the man took his concubine, and brought her forth unto them; and they knew her, and abused her all the night until the morning: and when the day began to spring, they let her go."

By being lenient to the perpetrators of these crimes, we are not 'turning the other cheek' or showing mercy. For one thing, it is not our cheek that is being turned. What we have done as a society is to allow young girls to be ravaged and abused while we sit safely indoors and pat ourselves on the back at how tolerant and multicultural we are.

Those who wanted to keep this under the rug so as not to be 'racist' or give ammunition to the 'far right' have failed miserably, and should be held to account. The authorities should have come down hard on this at the first whiff of trouble, rather than letting it become a 'far-right issue'.

It is time that we show we are serious about this issue and that the vilest abuse is not something that will cause us just to sigh and say, 'oh well, what a shame.'

My own position is to agree with those calling for deportation for all involved in the crimes and others within the Pakistani community who knew about it and said nothing, and sackings for those in authority who did nothing and even covered it up.

Personally, I would go further. Those social workers, police and others who knew what was going on and did nothing for fear of being called racist should also go to jail as accomplices.

A clear message needs to be sent. The stories we’ve had to hear should never be repeated.

Leviticus 18:25-26: “And the land is defiled: therefore I do visit the iniquity thereof upon it, and the land itself vomiteth out her inhabitants. Ye shall therefore keep my statutes and my judgments, and shall not commit any of these [sexual] abominations; neither any of your own nation, nor any stranger that sojourneth among you.”