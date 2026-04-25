Why Raye is right to choose a Bible app over Instagram

In a world obsessed with being seen, heard and validated online, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Raye has made a refreshingly countercultural decision: stepping away from social media and leaning into Scripture instead.

The Christian artist from South London recently revealed that she is taking a break from social media to protect both her faith and her mental wellbeing. Speaking to The Times, Raye shared that rather than endlessly scrolling through Instagram, she has been turning to a Bible app for answers.

She said: “I think since I’ve come offline it’s been much better. Ignorance is bliss. If someone said I look awful in a dress, it’d make me sad. If I don’t know someone said I look awful in a dress… So, I’m really (big) on being offline.”

She also explained that after years of working “as hard as I can,” she is now prioritising balance and pulling back from the unending pressure to keep producing, live under public examination, and remain constantly visible online.

And honestly? She is right.

The dark side of social media

Social media can be a wonderful tool, but it can also become a relentless vacuum - one that quietly drains peace, clarity and confidence. Every scroll exposes us to countless voices telling us who we should be, what we should look like, what success should resemble, and how our lives should measure up.

Podcasts. Reels. Viral opinions. Perfectly curated images. It is an endless stream of comparison.

One day you are celebrated; the next day you are ignored. One mistake can spark public outcry and be made to seem unforgivable or irredeemable in the eyes of the online world. Trends change overnight, and the world expects you to change with them. Validation becomes addictive, and relevance can feel like survival.

But where is the truth in all of that? Where is the peace? Where is the stability?

Too often, social media leaves people with more questions than answers. It can stir anxiety, insecurity, restlessness, fear and even despair. It feeds the flesh while starving the soul.

Anchored in Truth, not trends

That is why turning to the Word of God instead is so powerful. The Bible does not shift with culture. God’s truth does not bend with trends or popular opinion. Scripture is constant, eternal and life-giving (Isaiah 40:8; Psalm 119:89; Hebrews 4:12).

The Bible tells us truths our souls desperately need. We are fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:14). We are chosen, holy and dearly loved (Colossians 3:12). We are saved by grace, not by performance or human approval (Ephesians 2:8-9). We are not defined by outward appearance, but by the condition of our hearts before God (1 Samuel 16:7). As believers, we are called to be set apart, resisting the sinful patterns and empty pursuits of this world, and living lives that reflect God’s holiness (Romans 12:2). We are not meant to follow the status quo or be swept along by culture, but to walk by faith in the God who does the impossible (2 Corinthians 5:7).

Scripture also reminds us that we are never alone because the Holy Spirit is our Helper, Comforter and guide (John 14:26). And even when we fall short, make mistakes or stray, God remains rich in mercy and abundant in forgiveness, ready to redeem and restore all who turn to Him in repentance (Psalm 103:8-12). Our hope is not rooted in this temporary world, but in the eternal Kingdom of God (Philippians 3:20). And in every hardship, disappointment or season of suffering, we can rest in the truth that God is still sovereign, still good and still working all things together for our good and His glory (Romans 8:28).

Most importantly, in Scripture we find Jesus Christ - the Word made flesh - who reveals the depth of God’s love and the true meaning of our lives (John 1:14; Colossians 1:15-16). Through His death and resurrection, we are reconciled to God, fully known and fully loved (2 Corinthians 5:18-19; Romans 8:38-39). We no longer have to strive for the approval of the world because, in Christ, we already have acceptance, purpose and eternal hope (Ephesians 1:5-6; Jeremiah 29:11; 1 Peter 1:3).

Final thoughts

That does not mean social media is inherently evil. It can be used for encouragement, creativity, ministry and connection. But when it becomes an idol - when likes become our measure of worth and algorithms become louder than God’s voice - it may be time to log off and reset.

RAYE’s decision reflects something many people are beginning to realise: peace is often found in disconnecting from the noise and reconnecting with God. As Jesus tells Martha, only one thing is necessary - time with Him, listening to His words (Luke 10:38–42).

So, dear reader, perhaps the real question is this: who are you turning to for answers - creation or the Creator? Who shapes your identity and purpose - followers or your Father?

Maybe we could all learn something from Raye and choose the Bible app over Instagram a little more often.