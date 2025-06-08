What does the Bible say about the Holy Spirit?

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Pentecost is the perfect time to pause and reflect on the Holy Spirit, perhaps the most mysterious Person of the Triune God. Many Christians, even seasoned theologians, admit some difficulty in fully explaining who He is.

Rather than attempt a definitive answer, this article turns to the one place that speaks clearly and consistently about Him: the Bible.

The Spirit at the Beginning

“Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters.” – Genesis 1:2

“Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” – 2 Corinthians 3:17

From the very first verses of Scripture, it is shown that the Holy Spirit has existed from eternity past. He is not a force or an energy, but fully God. Just as blood is essential to the body and inseparable from it, so is the Spirit inseparable from God. And one of His first revealed roles is that of Creator and Renewer, bringing form, life and purpose where there was none.

The Promise and Fulfilment of a Universal Outpouring

“And afterward, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your old men will dream dreams, your young men will see visions. Even on my servants, both men and women, I will pour out my Spirit in those days.” – Joel 2:28–29

“And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever—the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor known him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.” – John 14:16–17

“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” – Acts 1:8

“When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place. Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting. They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit enabled them.” – Acts 2:1-4

Throughout the Old Testament, the Spirit came selectively upon kings, prophets, and judges for specific assignments (1 Samuel 16:13, Isaiah 61:1; Ezekiel 2:2). But the Prophet Joel received a prophecy – a day when God would pour out His Spirit on all people, regardless of age, gender, or social class. Jesus later affirmed this, promising His disciples the abiding presence of the “Spirit of truth,” the Holy Spirit.

This promise was fulfilled after Jesus’ Ascension, when His followers gathered in unity on the Day of Pentecost. That moment marked a turning point: the Holy Spirit became available to every believer, not just spiritual elites. It’s one of the central reasons Christians celebrate Pentecost - because it signifies the beginning of our continual, direct access to the Spirit’s power, guidance, and presence. The Church was born, and the gospel began to spread in power.

The Spirit’s Work in Us

“But when he, the Spirit of truth, comes, he will guide you into all the truth. He will not speak on his own; he will speak only what he hears, and he will tell you what is yet to come.” – John 16:13

“…He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit…” – Titus 3:5

“The Spirit helps us in our weakness… the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.” – Romans 8:26-27

“These are the things God has revealed to us by His Spirit. The Spirit searches all things, even the deep things of God.” – 1 Corinthians 2:10-11

“For those who are led by the Spirit are the children of God…the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry, “Abba, Father.” The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children.” – Romans 8:14-16

Jesus also highlighted the mysterious yet profound reality of the Holy Spirit - pointing not only to His divine nature but to His indwelling presence within believers. He didn’t just describe the Spirit as a distant helper but as One who would live in us. The Holy Spirit doesn't just rest on us - He lives within us. The Apostle Paul later echoed this truth in 1 Corinthians 6:19, reminding us that our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who dwells in us and has been given to us by God Himself.

As both Creator and Renewer, the Holy Spirit works within us to continually bring renewal. From the moment we are justified through Christ, He begins the lifelong process of transformation - a work of rebirth and sanctification that makes us new creations, beloved children of God. As we engage with Scripture, the Holy Spirit illuminates our understanding, helps us remember truth, and guards our hearts and minds.

Acting as our Advocate and Helper, He comforts us, prays with us and for us, even when we can’t find the words ourselves and unveils the hidden things of God, granting us glimpses into divine wisdom - even through prophecy.

The Spirit’s Power through Us

“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control” – Galatians 5:22-23

“There are different kinds of gifts, but the same Spirit distributes them…” – 1 Corinthians 12:4-11

The Holy Spirit empowers us - not just with signs and wonders, but through character transformation. His presence in our lives shows up in our love, patience, gentleness, and self-control. He also equips each believer with spiritual gifts to serve and build up the Church. Whether in preaching, hospitality, wisdom, or healing, these gifts reflect His diversity and power.

Ultimately, the Holy Spirit is shaping us into the image of Christ. This is the heart of His work: to glorify Jesus in us and through us (Romans 8:29; 2 Corinthians 3:18).

Final Thoughts

The Holy Spirit is not distant or unknowable. He is God - close, personal, and powerful. From creation to Pentecost to your own spiritual journey, He is ever-present, working to renew, empower, and transform. At this time of Pentecost, may this reflection stir your heart to recognise and seek the Spirit more deeply, trusting that He is at work in and through you.