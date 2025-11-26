WCC strengthens relations with official Chinese churches

Members of the WCC executive committee attended the Sunday worship at the Chongyi Church in Hangzhou, China on 23 November 2025. (Photo: Marianne Ejdersten/WCC)

The World Council of Churches (WCC) has expressed gratitude for a meeting with Christian organisations in China.

The WCC has also welcomed the “official” recognition of religious freedom in the country, despite recent concerns that China is in fact cracking down on unregistered churches.

In what was described as a “Pilgrimage Encounter Message”, the WCC thanked both the China Christian Council (CCC) and the National Committee of the Three Self Patriotic Movement of the Protestant Church in China for their hospitality. Both organisations are officially sanctioned by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

The WCC said its meeting with the bodies, both of which are also members of the WCC, had helped build relationships, particularly between newer leaders in the organisations.

The WCC said in a statement, “We have welcomed hearing the clear official commitment of the Chinese government to religious freedom in China, and look forward to occasions for learning more about the current status and further fulfilment of this commitment.”

Despite this official commitment, anti-persecution groups have suggested that religious freedom often does not extend to churches which refuse to place themselves under government control.

According to Open Doors, China has recently begun cracking down on unregistered churches. In September it was reported that 70 Christians had been detained, with some being arrested in the middle of church services.

The WCC did not raise such concerns in their message, choosing instead to praise the Chinese government for promoting the work of the United Nations and developments in the area of climate change.

“Meeting in China at this time of increasing global challenges - including proliferating conflict, rising geopolitical tensions, increasing division, an accelerating climate crisis, and weakening commitment to the multilateral cooperation needed to address these challenges - we acknowledge the increasingly important role of China in the international community," the WCC said.

“We have been especially impressed during this visit by China’s evolving leadership in driving the renewable energy transition,” it continued.

“The scale of this investment, and its impact, is staggering.”