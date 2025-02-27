Latest research findings on Christianity in America reveals an enduring but evolving faith

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A major new study by the Pew Research Center has revealed that Christianity remains the dominant faith in the United States, even as religious affiliation continues to shift.

The survey of 37,000 Americans, conducted in 2023 and 2024, found that 62% of adults still identify as Christian. Although this marks a decline from 78% in 2007, the downward trend appears to be stabilising.

The study highlights significant changes in religious identity over the past two decades. While all major branches of Protestantism have seen a decrease in numbers, Catholicism has remained relatively steady, now representing 19% of the population.

Evangelical Protestants make up 23%, down slightly from 26%, while oldline Protestants now account for 11%, compared to 18% in 2007. Historically black Protestant churches have also seen a small decline, now comprising 5% of the population.

At the same time, nearly 30% of Americans now identify as religiously unaffiliated, meaning they consider themselves atheist, agnostic, or without a specific religious identity. Younger generations are leading this shift, with many raised in non-religious households continuing on that path into adulthood.

As religious identity becomes less “sticky” across generations, fewer people raised in faith traditions remain committed to them over time.

Political affiliation also plays an increasing role in religious identity. In 2007, nearly two-thirds of politically liberal Americans identified as Christian.

Today, that number has dropped to just over one-third. The decline among conservatives is far less pronounced, though still present.

Despite political debates over Christianity’s role in public life, Christians continue to make up a significant share of US immigrants. Nearly six in ten new arrivals identify as Christian, closely mirroring the overall population, while the number of Americans who identify with non-Christian religions has grown to around 7%.

The study also reveals a shift in gender dynamics within faith communities. Women have historically been more religious than men, attending worship services and engaging in prayer at higher rates. While this remains true, the gender gap is narrowing among younger generations.

In 2007, the percentage of women who prayed daily exceeded the percentage of men by 17 points. Today, that difference has dropped to 13 points. With women traditionally playing a key role in sustaining places of worship, this shift raises questions about how religious communities will evolve.

While Christianity in the US has undergone significant change, it still remains a major force in American life.

As religious diversity grows and attitudes shift, churches and faith communities face the challenge of engaging with younger generations in new and meaningful ways.