US pastors worship in the wilds of Wales

American Christians join "Worship in the Wild" in Wales. (Photo: Church in Wales)

A group of Evangelical Lutheran church leaders from Ohio recently visited North Wales on a journey of faith and understanding.

The visit was part of a 10-day tour of the United Kingdom, with stops in London, Liverpool, Lincolnshire and the HQ of Fresh Expressions UK.

The Welsh portion of the tour entailed an encounter with a group known as the Nomadic Community which uses walking and pilgrimage in order to reach those who normally do not attend church. Activities include its “contemplative walking” and “Worship in the Wild”. The group is led by Rev Eryl Parry, a Pioneer Priest in the Diocese of Bangor.

The American visitors joined the group for its walk to Llangelynnin Old Church on Sunday 11 October. The walk included periods of reflection and silence as well as conversation. Upon reaching the church, the group held a service of Pilgrim Prayer.

Sarah Marie Kochy Schaaf from Northwestern Ohio Synod, spoke of her experience of the day on Facebook.

“Worship in the Wild tastes like being welcomed with Welsh cakes made from scratch using Jill’s grandma’s recipe. It sounds like silence drenched with the Holy Spirit and the gentle conversation Eryl invites us to share as we journey on pilgrimage together," she said, adding that the experience was a way of "connecting us to the generations who came this way before us".

Rev Eryl Parry said it was an honour to be chosen as the Welsh stop of the Fresh Expressions tour.

She said, “Walking together gave us a chance to share honestly how the community has developed over the past years, and to listen and learn from one another … We began the day as hosts and visitors, but very quickly we were simply fellow pilgrims, walking together and sharing the different ways we see God at work beyond the walls of our churches.”