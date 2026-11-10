Lichfield Cathedral Christmas light show to celebrate 10 years

Lichfield Cathedral (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Lichfield Cathedral has said this year’s Christmas light show will be particularly special, being the 10-year anniversary of its inauguration.

The cathedral said that in the last decade “the light shows have become a highlight of the festive season, combining spectacular projection and music while sharing the message at the heart of Christmas”.

To mark the anniversary, the cathedral said it would be running a “Follow the Star” event, which would take visitors on a journey through the story of the Nativity. The event is set to run from 15-21 December.

Follow the Star features light, music and storytelling and was created by the animation team Illuminos. The show will begin outside the cathedral and feature projections onto the Bishop’s Palace and the West Front of the Cathedral before moving into the building itself.

Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield, said, "This is a special year for us as we celebrate 10 years of Christmas light shows at Lichfield Cathedral. I want to personally thank everyone who helps with such dedication: our volunteers, staff, creative partners, choirs and all those who join us and make the event part of their Christmas tradition.

"Lichfield Cathedral is your cathedral, and this year's Christmas Light Show is an invitation to discover the Christmas story in a new light. We hope you will find a warm welcome and an opportunity to reconnect with the message of hope and joy that lies at the heart of Christmas."

Lichfield Cathedral was built in the 13th to 14th century and has a long and storied history. Earlier this year the cathedral gifted a stone from one of its spires to the Diocese of Chichester, in recognition of the historic ecclesiastical connections between the two.

The Light Show is sponsored by Richard Winterton Auctioneers and tickets are available here.