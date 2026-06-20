Under 16s social media ban is a 'missional opportunity'

Staff writer
social media, teens, teenagers, young people, youth
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Mark Gilmore, a policy adviser at the Evangelical Alliance United Kingdom, believes the government’s plan to ban social media for under 16s could present the church with “missional opportunities” to provide the “real-world community” that many are searching for.

In a question-and-answer session with Evangelical Focus, Gilmore shied away from addressing the rights and wrongs of the controversial policy, instead focusing on the response of churches and how they can best serve their young members.

The ban on social media is expected to come into force early next year and follows similar actions taken in Australia. Supporters claim it will protect young people from predatory behaviour, harmful content and addiction.

Meanwhile opponents suggest it is government overreach and is actually intended, not to protect children, but to keep tabs on adults, who will be required to provide additional personal information to prove they are exempt from the ban.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of the policy, Gilmore noted that a hard ban alone would not be enough to protect children from the dangers of social media.

“A social media ban is not a silver bullet; many teens will easily evade it, and so broader online safety reforms are needed to protect the vulnerable," he said. 

Young people, he said, also need the support of the adults in their lives and in the real world community they live in.

Gilmore noted that for many young people, a large part of their social life takes place on social media, and that switching it off could be “devastating”.

“As we have seen with the ban in Australia, teens may feel isolated and frustrated as they work out how to rebuild the time they have invested online into the real world," he said. 

“This is where youth clubs, camps, missions and spaces where young people are known and loved beyond their online identity become so important.

"There are serious missional opportunities to provide young people with the real-world community that they have been deprived of for too long.”

The $400 Mouse I Thought Was Ridiculously Expensive—Until It Changed How I Work
$0 $0
50% OFF
All-Weather HDPE Plastic Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder – Navy Blue
$70 $139.99
50% OFF
7-Color LED Red Light Therapy Mask for Face and Anti-Aging
$29.99 $59.99
49% OFF
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - 480W/45Kpa Powerful Stick Vacuum with LED Smart Touch Screen
$55.99 $109.99
20% OFF
Hypoallergenic Pet Wipes for Dogs & Cats - 400 Count Extra Large Coconut Scented Grooming Wipes
$24.79 $30.99
49% OFF
MANSPOT Electric Pubic Hair Trimmer - Waterproof Body and Groin Shaver for Men and Women (Black)
$20.39 $40
25% OFF
Lick-Safe Dog Paw and Nose Balm Stick - All-Natural Moisturizer with Coconut Oil for Dry, Cracked Pads and Snout
$11.69 $15.59
77% OFF
Men's Quick Dry Moisture Wicking Polo Shirt - High Elasticity Slim Fit Athletic Top (Runs Small)
$6.99 $29.99
46% OFF
Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight, Quick-Dry, Multi-Sport
$12.95 $23.99
50% OFF
NEWFAST NF-RE523 AC1200 WiFi Extender - 1200Mbps Dual Band Signal Booster & Internet Repeater
$18.5 $36.99
48% OFF
G Gradual Men's 7-inch Workout Running Shorts - Lightweight, Quick-Dry, Comfort
$12.91 $24.99
30% OFF
NOVETE Under Sink Water Filter - 3 Years, 30,000 Gallons, High-Efficiency Filtration
$41.99 $59.99
50% OFF
HDPE All-Weather Adirondack Chair with Built-In Cup Holder - Tool-Free Assembly (Grey)
$69.99 $139.99
60% OFF
HOMETUK Clear Plastic Storage Bins with Dividers - 3-Pack Stackable Acrylic Organizer Containers for Fridge and Pantry
$19.99 $49.99
58% OFF
G Gradual Men's Fishing Shirt - UPF 50+ Lightweight Short Sleeve Button Down with Zipper Pockets
$14.99 $35.99
55% OFF
Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)
$49.99 $110.99
61% OFF
Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets
$14.99 $37.99
36% OFF
Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry
$12.74 $19.99
61% OFF
Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor
$69.3 $179.99
50% OFF
MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator
$39.97 $79.95
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
TV’s ‘Pilgrimage’ series wins special award
TV’s ‘Pilgrimage’ series wins special award

‘Pilgrimage,’ the TV series that brings together a group of celebrities and invites them to walk together to a religious site, has won a Special Award for its contribution to encouraging understanding between different faiths and outlooks.

Difficult choices in a dangerous world
Difficult choices in a dangerous world

John Healey’s resignation exposes difficult questions about Britain’s security - and invites Christians to reflect on defence, justice, and where true hope is found.

Five Christian footballers using football’s biggest stage to point people to Christ
Five Christian footballers using football’s biggest stage to point people to Christ

Amid the goals, trophies and celebrations, some players are using football’s biggest stage to point beyond themselves and give glory to God. 

New study links marriage to lower rates of family breakdown
New study links marriage to lower rates of family breakdown

A new study concludes that marriage strengthens family stability, challenging long-standing assertions that it is the same as cohabitation.

Today's Top Deals

The $400 Mouse I Thought Was Ridiculously Expensive—Until It Changed How I Work

$0
$0 0% OFF
View Deal

All-Weather HDPE Plastic Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder – Navy Blue

$70
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

7-Color LED Red Light Therapy Mask for Face and Anti-Aging

$29.99
$59.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - 480W/45Kpa Powerful Stick Vacuum with LED Smart Touch Screen

$55.99
$109.99 49% OFF
View Deal

Hypoallergenic Pet Wipes for Dogs & Cats - 400 Count Extra Large Coconut Scented Grooming Wipes

$24.79
$30.99 20% OFF
View Deal

MANSPOT Electric Pubic Hair Trimmer - Waterproof Body and Groin Shaver for Men and Women (Black)

$20.39
$40 49% OFF
View Deal

Lick-Safe Dog Paw and Nose Balm Stick - All-Natural Moisturizer with Coconut Oil for Dry, Cracked Pads and Snout

$11.69
$15.59 25% OFF
View Deal

Men's Quick Dry Moisture Wicking Polo Shirt - High Elasticity Slim Fit Athletic Top (Runs Small)

$6.99
$29.99 77% OFF
View Deal

Men's Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight, Quick-Dry, Multi-Sport

$12.95
$23.99 46% OFF
View Deal

NEWFAST NF-RE523 AC1200 WiFi Extender - 1200Mbps Dual Band Signal Booster & Internet Repeater

$18.5
$36.99 50% OFF
View Deal

G Gradual Men's 7-inch Workout Running Shorts - Lightweight, Quick-Dry, Comfort

$12.91
$24.99 48% OFF
View Deal

NOVETE Under Sink Water Filter - 3 Years, 30,000 Gallons, High-Efficiency Filtration

$41.99
$59.99 30% OFF
View Deal

HDPE All-Weather Adirondack Chair with Built-In Cup Holder - Tool-Free Assembly (Grey)

$69.99
$139.99 50% OFF
View Deal

HOMETUK Clear Plastic Storage Bins with Dividers - 3-Pack Stackable Acrylic Organizer Containers for Fridge and Pantry

$19.99
$49.99 60% OFF
View Deal

G Gradual Men's Fishing Shirt - UPF 50+ Lightweight Short Sleeve Button Down with Zipper Pockets

$14.99
$35.99 58% OFF
View Deal

Everyfun 60" Rectangular Platform Tree Swing - 700lbs Heavy Duty Adjustable Outdoor Swing (Colorful)

$49.99
$110.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Ekouaer Women's Casual Loose Jumpsuit - One-Piece Printed Sleeveless Wide Leg Romper with Pockets

$14.99
$37.99 61% OFF
View Deal

Men's Athletic Running Shorts with Zipper Pockets - Lightweight & Quick Dry

$12.74
$19.99 36% OFF
View Deal

Modern Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote - Reversible Quiet DC Motor

$69.3
$179.99 61% OFF
View Deal

MOOKA H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Room - 1076 sq ft Odor Eliminator

$39.97
$79.95 50% OFF
View Deal