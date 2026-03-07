UN rights panel hears concerns about discrimination against Christians in Europe

Staff writer
A panel discusses anti-Christian persecution
UN Human Rights Council side event panel discusses anti-Christian persecution. (Photo: Observator on Intolerance & Discrimination Against Christians in Europe)

A recent resolution by the European Parliament noted that anti-Christian persecution is often most severe in the land of its birth, the Middle East. Now however, a UN event has heard about the situation in Europe itself, where religious freedom is also under threat.

The UN Human Rights Council held a side event which, for the first time, specifically looked at the issue of persecution and discrimination against Christians.

One of the panellists at the event was Anja Tang, the executive director of the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe (OIDAC). OIDAC recently warned of a rise in anti-Christian hate crimes, noting that arson attacks on churches in Europe appear to becoming more common.

Tang said the religious freedom for Christians in Europe was threatened by a two-pronged attack of Islamist violence from below and state restriction from above.

As examples she pointed to the murder of Aushur Sarnaya by Islamists in France and the ongoing case against Finnish Member of Parliament Päivi Räsänen, who has been dragged through the courts for seven years over a tweet that quoted the Bible.

Tang said, “Several European governments targeted individuals through criminal procedures for peacefully expressing their religious beliefs.”

Also speaking at the event was Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, an Apostolic Nuncio who represents the Vatican to the UN in Geneva.

The archbishop said that religious freedom represented a fundamental human right that is essential in respecting human dignity. He raised the issue of anti-Christian hate crime in Europe and the wider world, warning of “polite persecution” in which Christians and their views are quietly forced out of the public square either by social pressure or the iron hand of the law.

In January the European Parliament passed a resolution reaffirming its commitment to tackling anti-Christian prejudice.

The resolution stated: “Christianity remains the most persecuted religion in the world today, with more than 380 million people affected, there is no European coordinator responsible for combating Christianophobia, even though a coordinator has been appointed to combat Islamophobia."

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Concerns raised that government grooming gang inquiry will ignore Islam
Concerns raised that government grooming gang inquiry will ignore Islam

"I grew up a Christian .. it was just used as a way to break me down, as in ‘Where is your God now? Why has your God forsaken you?” said one rape gang survivor.

UN rights panel hears concerns about discrimination against Christians in Europe
UN rights panel hears concerns about discrimination against Christians in Europe

Christians in Europe are threatened by Islamist violence and government restrictions.

Iraqi Christian complex hit by suspected Iranian drone attack
Iraqi Christian complex hit by suspected Iranian drone attack

A local church leader said the latest Middle East conflict would once again prompt the region's Christians to ask themselves whether they should stay or go.

Poll finds majority support legal protection for unborn babies with heartbeat
Poll finds majority support legal protection for unborn babies with heartbeat

A pro-life organisation is urging the UK government to introduce new legal protections for unborn babies with detectable heartbeats.