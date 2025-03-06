Ukraine peace 'decisive' for Europe, say bishops

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Catholic bishops in Europe have issued a strong statement reaffirming their unwavering support for Ukraine and its people as the Russian-Ukraine war enters a new phase of “geopolitical complexity and uncertainty".

The Presidency of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) expressed its deep solidarity with Ukrainians affected by “Russia’s unjustifiable full-scale invasion”, now in its third year.

COMECE extended prayers to “all those who have lost their lives, those who have been wounded, those who have had to flee their homes in fear, those who continue to defend their homeland".

While commending the EU and its Member States for their sustained humanitarian, political, economic, and military support, the bishops also acknowledged the contributions of civil society, faith-based organisations, and citizens who have offered aid and refuge to those suffering from the conflict.

“Ukraine’s struggle for peace and the defence of its territorial integrity is not only a fight for its own future. Its outcome will also be decisive for the fate of the entire European continent and a free and democratic world,” the bishops emphasised.

COMECE condemned Russia’s invasion as “a blatant violation of international law”, stressing that attempts to change national borders through force and the "atrocities" committed against civilians must be met with “justice and accountability.”

While advocating for a negotiated peace, the bishops underscored that any “credible and sincere” diplomatic efforts must be founded on “strong transatlantic and global solidarity” and ensure that Ukraine, as “the victim of aggression”, plays a central role in any dialogue.

The statement stressed that a “sustainable and just” peace accord must “fully respect international law” and include “effective security guarantees” to impede future conflict.

It also called for the peace agreement to enable Ukrainian families “reunite again and live life in dignity, security, and freedom in their sovereign and independent homeland.”

The bishops asserted that ensuring long-term reconciliation also requires protecting and upholding “the rights of all communities, including the Russian-speaking minority”.

Recognising the massive destruction caused by the war, COMECE urged the international community to support Ukraine’s reconstruction, stating, “Russia, as the aggressor, must adequately participate in this effort.”

In response to Ukraine’s aspirations for EU membership, the bishops encouraged the EU to continue its enlargement process “in a timely and fair manner”, not only for Ukraine but for other candidate countries as well.

As the global security landscape shifts, they expressed hope that the EU would remain “a promise of peace and an anchor of stability” in the region and beyond.

As Christians enter the Lenten season, COMECE called on believers “to entrust Ukraine and Europe to our Lord Jesus Christ".