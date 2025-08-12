UK churches to unite for National Week of Prayer amid growing spiritual awakening

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

From 6 to 14 September 2025, Christians across the UK will unite in prayer for national and spiritual renewal.

The National Week of Prayer (NWoP) is being described as both a call to return to God and a collective act of faith in His promise to restore and revive.

Inspired by the words of Zechariah 1:3 – “‘Return to me,' declares the Lord Almighty, 'and I will return to you’” – this nationwide initiative invites believers to gather in worship, repentance, and thanksgiving, acknowledging the move of God already stirring across the nation.

In a recent appeal on X, Rachel Jordan-Wolf, CEO of Hope Together, one of the key ministries supporting NWoP, said: “Prayer changes things. Prayer transforms us. Prayer is the place of encounter.

“Things are done in prayer that we see span out across a nation. This is where everything starts. For God hears our prayers and the prayers of a righteous man or woman … they matter; they have impact.

“So, come. Let’s pray together … Let’s pray for our nation. Let’s see God move and let’s do this together.”

The week-long initiative will include online and in-person gatherings, regional prayer meetings, and themed prayer points focusing on everything from government and education to emergency services, youth, and the Church itself.

Ministries and churches from various traditions will join in prayer as the body of Christ with one purpose: to see lives transformed by Jesus and the nation awakened to His presence.

The Christian Police Association UK, Christian Ambulance Association, and Firefighters for Christ will be taking part through a special day of prayer for frontline workers, coordinated by the Christian Emergency Network.

Organisers hope the week will be a space to reflect on “the good things God has done” throughout the history of the UK, while also daring to believe for more.

For many, it is a time to remember past moves of God, give thanks, and intercede for the next.

Public figures are also lending their voices to the call for prayer.

In the official NWoP launch video, Kam Flynn, pointed to signs of spiritual awakening already underway: “Two million more people are going to church now in the UK than 6 years ago.

"We all sense there’s more. We want to seek the peace and prosperity of our nation. We want to see a society transformed. We want to see God’s kingdom come here on Earth as in heaven.

"We want to see our nation discover who God is, lift the name of Jesus high and reawaken to His purposes for this nation.”

She added: “We’re calling for a National Week of Prayer. We know that prayer is powerful. Our Heavenly Father loves to listen to His children. And prayer is essential. Hebrews 11 talks about faith in action. It’s not what we bring that moves Him to act. It’s that we believe He can.

“So, join us as we gather all across the British Isles, remembering the good things God has done and continues to do, returning to Him as a nation and let our collective faith rise for the mighty things God will achieve in our land today.”

Adventurer and TV personality Bear Grylls is also encouraging Christians to get involved. He described prayer as the starting place for real strength.

“Life is full of battles and strength, real strength, often starts when we get down on our knees," he said.

He continued: “All of us are part of the greatest story ever told. It’s a story of struggle, courage, redemption and hope. So, what’s your part in God’s great story?

"It starts with a conversation and that is all that prayer really is. Just talking with your Maker. Not big fancy words. Not religion. Just honesty. Prayer isn’t about having it all together, it’s about showing up with your heart open, hands empty and willing to trust.

“During this National Week of Prayer, why not just take a moment? Step into that story. Speak to the One who has been writing that story all along.”

The organisers are encouraging all believers to partake in this national moment of humility, hope, and bold prayer by visiting www.nationalweekofprayer.uk to find local events, download prayer guides, and discover how you or your church can participate.