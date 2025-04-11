UK Christian charities help raise over £10m for Myanmar earthquake survivors

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A powerful wave of compassion from across the UK has helped raise more than £10m for the people of Myanmar, devastated by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit on 28 March, claiming over 3,000 and leaving many more injured and displaced.

The funds raised through the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) will go towards providing life-saving aid including emergency shelter, medical care, food, counselling, and clean water.

Donations poured in after the appeal launched with high-profile support from celebrities like Simon Pegg, Dr Sian Williams, Hugh Dennis, and Myleene Klass.

Four of the UK’s most prominent Christian aid organisations - Christian Aid, World Vision UK, Tearfund and CAFOD - are among the 15 charities that form the DEC.

Other seasoned humanitarian groups like Oxfam GB, British Red Cross, CARE International UK, and Save the Children UK are also part of the DEC’s collective response.

The organisations are already delivering critical assistance on the ground in Myanmar, partnering with local networks and faith communities to reach those most affected.

CAFOD’s Head of Region for Asia and the Middle East, Janet Symes, highlighted the urgency of the crisis: “We remain increasingly concerned by the rising death toll and growing humanitarian needs in Myanmar.

"This powerful earthquake has devastated thousands of people and families in areas already affected by conflict. As part of the Catholic church CAFOD is working with religious leaders in Myanmar who have teams on the ground and are responding to those most in need.”

The King and Queen, who have consistently backed the DEC’s appeals, have made a personal donation to the appeal, and the UK government is matching public donations pound-for-pound up to £5 million under the UK Aid Match scheme.

World Vision, which has been working in Myanmar for over 30 years, is focused on helping families and children.

“They are scared, hungry, and without shelter,” said the Chief Executive of World Vision UK, Fola Komolafe. “But we know this: God is with them. He is their refuge, and He is calling us to be His hands and feet. We are calling on people that want to be part of the response effort, to join us by donating funds that we can turn into the help that is needed.”

A local partner to Tearfund in Myanmar described scenes of both devastation and courage: “We are exhausted, people are exhausted, hungry and grieving, yet they push forward, helping one another, searching for survival. Trying to render kind words to each other and clinging to hope.

"The resilience of the human spirit is as visible as the destruction around me. Despite the devastation, we are seeing incredible acts of solidarity among the people. Neighbours are helping each other. Volunteers are stepping in to provide first aid, comfort the grieving, and care for children who have been separated from their families.

"Even those who have lost everything are offering whatever support they can, something like food or a place to rest. The resilience and kindness of the community in this crisis are truly inspiring, but the need for external support remains urgent.”

Infrastructure across the country has suffered severe damage. Schools, water systems, buildings, power lines, and roads have been destroyed, deepening a humanitarian emergency that already affected over a third of the population.

Christian Aid’s Head of Asia, Middle East and Europe, Julie Mehigan, pointed to Myanmar’s ongoing struggles: “Myanmar is one of the lowest-income countries in the world. Even before this heartbreaking earthquake, we know conflict and displacement has left countless people in real need. Every prayer and every gift will bring hope to people hit by disaster.”

DEC’s Chief Executive, Saleh Saeed, praised the UK’s generosity: “We are extremely grateful to all the people who have already donated to the DEC Myanmar Earthquake Appeal. Once again, the UK public have shown their immense generosity and desire to help those impacted by disasters.

"The stories we are now hearing from the survivors who have managed to escape the ruins of flattened buildings are harrowing. Children have lost their families. Thousands have suffered life-changing injuries. Countless more have had their homes and possessions destroyed.

"Life-saving aid is already being delivered by member charities using funds donated to the DEC. But we can reach more people, families and children with your donations. If you are able – please help.”

As the death toll continues to rise and survivors face the long road to recovery, Christian charities and their partners are urging continued support to help Myanmar heal.The Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nicholas, remarked: “The scale of suffering is deeply distressing, and I commend the swift response of CAFOD, the Church in Myanmar and the DEC in providing essential aid. We will continue to pray for all those affected—those who have lost loved ones, those in need of healing, and those working tirelessly to bring aid and hope in these challenging times.”