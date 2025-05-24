UK bishops condemn Gaza violence

A family looks at an apartment block destroyed by a missile strike on Jalaa Street, Gaza City, 21 February 2024. (Credit: Christian Aid/Omar Al-Qattaa)

The House of Bishops of the Church of England has issued a strongly worded statement on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In it, they call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and international recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state.

Converging in York this week, the bishops described the violence in Gaza and across the region over the past 20 months as a “grave sin” and a profound violation of human dignity.

The statement, rooted in Christian Scripture, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9) and humanitarian law, urged a renewed commitment to peace and denounced both Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks and Israel’s ongoing military response.

The bishops condemned the Israeli government’s recent actions, labelling restrictions on humanitarian aid in Gaza as a form of “collective punishment” that “has no moral justification".

The bishops cited widespread destruction, the targeting of hospitals, specifically the recent bombing of the Anglican Al-Ahli Hospital, and the starvation of civilians as evidence of a shift from self-defence to what they now consider “a war of aggression”.

“Over the last three months, the Israeli government’s deliberate denial of food and medical aid to an entire civilian population is an atrocity that defies our common humanity,” the statement read.

They affirmed the rights of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank to live in “peace and security in their homeland” and said that coerced resettlement violates international humanitarian law.

“The continued expansion of settlements in the West Bank, the appalling levels of settler violence, and the forced displacements and house demolitions must cease,” the statement said.

The bishops acknowledged ongoing legal proceedings against the Israeli government at the International Court of Justice but said that humanitarian crises cannot wait for judicial outcomes.

“Starving children cannot wait for legal rulings given that every country has an obligation to prevent crimes against humanity," they said.

"As bishops we are compelled to state clearly and unequivocally that the death, suffering and destruction being inflicted on Gaza is a grave sin that violently assaults God-given human dignity and the very integrity of God’s creation.”

In their call to action, the bishops urged an immediate halt to hostilities by all parties, and pressed for the unconditional release of all hostages.

They further demanded unrestricted access for UN agencies to provide relief aid in accordance with established humanitarian principles.

The bishops backed the British government’s latest decision on 20 May to discontinue free trade talks with Israel, describing it as an essential move toward holding the Israeli government accountable.

They accused Israeli officials of dehumanising and perilous rhetoric and claimed that the vitality of a recognised Palestinian state was essential to achieving a sustainable peace.

“To maintain the hope of a long-lasting peaceful solution, governments should now formally recognise Palestine as a sovereign and independent state. To delay further invites despair," he said.

Highlighting a global call for justice, the bishops commended Jewish voices within and beyond Israel who are opposing the war and advocating peace.

They expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in the UK amid rising fears for their safety, and strongly condemned antisemitism, including the recent “shocking and senseless murder” of two representatives of the Israeli embassy who were stationed in Washington DC.

In a practical appeal, the bishops urged dioceses and congregations to persist in assisting the Diocese of Jerusalem and efforts to rebuild the Al-Ahli Anglican Hospital in Gaza.

Their message concluded with the reiteration of their Easter call for prayer and action in pursuit of a lasting peace: “Such efforts reassure our Palestinian Christian brothers and sisters and all other Christian communities that they are not forgotten. We give thanks for their steadfastness and faithful witness, and invite churches across the country to join us in praying for their ministry in sharing the light of Christ in such dark times.”