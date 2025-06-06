Trump admin has no plans to celebrate Pride Month

Pride is typically marked in June in both the US and UK. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Donald Trump’s administration has said that it will not be celebrating Pride Month.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this week that “this president is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed".

Other members of the Republican Party have suggested going further. Congresswoman Mary Miller has put forward a resolution that would declare June to be Family Month, a move designed to reclaim the month of June for the nuclear family.

The resolution takes aim at Pride’s “perverse” celebrations, a possible reference to the sexualised dress and behaviour witnessed at some Pride events.

Speaking to the Daily Wire, Miller said, "The American family is under relentless attack from a radical leftist agenda that seeks to erase truth, redefine marriage, and confuse our children."

She continued, "By recognizing June as Family Month, we reject the lie of 'Pride' and instead honor God's timeless and perfect design. If we truly want to restore our nation, we must stand united to protect and uphold the foundation upon which it was built — the family."

Her proposal has received support from several pro-family organisations, including Moms for America, the American Family Project, and the Family Research Council.

The decision of the Trump administration to give Pride a miss contrasts with his previous term in office.

In 2019 President Trump used Pride month to declare a campaign to decriminalize homosexuality across the entire globe. At the time Trump said on X (then Twitter), "As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation."

In his second term, one of Trump’s first acts was to issue an executive order confirming that the US only recognises two genders: male and female.