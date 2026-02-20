Traitors’ winner Harry Clark heads to Rome in new BBC documentary exploring faith in modern Britain

Harry Clark embarks on a quest to meet the new Pope in a brand-new 60-minute documentary – "Harry Clark Goes to Rome". (Photo: BBC)

BBC Two and iPlayer are set to air a new one-hour documentary this Easter charting The Traitors’ winner Harry Clark’s personal pilgrimage from Slough to the Vatican, and his unlikely ambition to secure an audience with Pope Leo XIV.

"Harry Clark Goes to Rome" follows the 24 year old as he explores what it means to hold onto faith in the glare of modern British culture.

Once an unknown army engineer from Slough, Clark became a household name almost overnight after winning the second series of The Traitors in 2024.

Yet he has repeatedly said that the anchor in his rapid rise has been the Christian faith he was raised in.

The documentary traces Clark’s return to the spiritual roots that shaped him in a tightly-knit Catholic family.

Growing up, Sundays revolved around Mass at Our Lady of Peace church, where he and his siblings played music.

Faith, he has said, was not an accessory to family life but its foundation.

Now navigating relationships, media appearances and increasing celebrity, Clark admits that belief can feel harder to practise consistently.

Commissioned by the BBC's Specialist Factual Head of Commissioning Jack Bootle and directed by Jonny Ashton, the documentary places that tension at its centre: can traditional Catholic faith endure in a world of constant noise and distraction?

In the lead-up to his departure, Clark enters into candid discussions with those who know him best - among them Anna, his girlfriend, his close friends, relatives, and the priest who guided him during his formative years in the Church.

Travelling to Rome with his mother, Georgia, Clark revisits core elements of Catholic devotion, including pilgrim rituals and confession, while reflecting on periods when his faith wavered.

He also visits some of the city’s most iconic sacred landmarks. Among them is the famous Mouth of Truth, where he symbolically tests his honesty, echoing the footsteps of generations of pilgrims before him.

Running alongside the spiritual reflection is a bold objective: Clark’s determination to meet the newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

Through letters, calls and persistent outreach, he attempts to navigate the layers of Vatican protocol.

Friends express doubt at the scale of the challenge, but the programme follows his efforts all the way to a meeting with a senior Cardinal close to the Pope.

Speaking about the documentary, Clark said the journey to Rome felt “once-in-a-lifetime” and deeply personal.

“Faith has shaped who I am from a young age,” he said, adding that he prays the experience might even lead to meeting the Pope himself.

“I’m excited to share this news and every step of my epic adventure,” he said.

The BBC’s Head of Religion and Ethics for television, Daisy Scalchi, said the documentary offers a new and candid exploration of belief, promising both “hilarious moments and jaw-dropping surprises.”

Karen Emsley, Executive Producer at the production company, CTVC, described it as a gripping story not only about a trip to Rome but about “faith, family and identity”.

“Harry’s warmth, honesty and remarkable determination mean you find yourself rooting for him right to the very end,” she added.