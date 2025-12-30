The Traitors' Harry Clark says God 'was the answer' to search for meaning

When Harry Clark became the winner of The Traitors series two in early 2024, he went overnight from being an unknown army engineer from Slough, to national recognition.

While fame, red carpets, and interviews followed, Clark says the thing that has kept him grounded is the same force that’s shaped him since childhood - his Christian faith.

Raised in a close-knit Roman Catholic family, Clark describes growing up surrounded by faith. Sundays were spent at Our Lady of Peace church, where he and his siblings played instruments during services.

He talks about it in his book, Staying Faithful, recently published by Christian publisher SPCK.

“Christianity was always involved in my family growing up,” he recently told the Baptist Times. “I loved talking about faith, having opinions about it. I still do now.”

That community became a lifeline when his sister underwent heart surgery as a child. Watching his mother lean on God during that time left a lasting mark on him. Her resilience, he said, showed him how faith sustains people through fear and uncertainty.

Clark’s own relationship with faith hasn’t always been steady. Joining the army at 16 brought what he calls “the darkest time” of his life - a period marked by trauma and questions about why suffering exists at all.

He recounted: “You also saw very quickly the evils of the world, what man could do to man, and it just made me question my faith as a whole. It's that simple question: God loves us so much - then why does he let death happen? Why does he let all this illness happen?”

That struggle became a turning point. Guided by advice from his mother — “just pray” — Clark says he returned to prayer, moving from requests to gratitude.

“I started saying thank you for even letting me have a bed to sit on to pray to you … for giving me clean water … for letting me be under a roof right now … I was saying thanks for everything I had in my life. I started to value the people I had and the things I had around me,” he shared.

Over time, that shift rekindled his faith and now he says he wears God "as my armour". Since his victory on The Traitors, Clark has been determined to stay true to that groundedness.

Despite winning the show as a “traitor,” he insists he’s still a “faithful” in real life - a person guided by honesty and conviction.

“I think faith itself has kept me a normal guy,” he said. “I still have the same loved ones around me. I still have my strong faith, because that’s all I need. I never see myself as a celebrity.”

His new book mixes faith, authenticity, memoir and encouragement, while also exploring mental health. Clark hopes it will reach people struggling with hopelessness - especially young adults.

“The book is about trying to help just that one person, because then it creates a beautiful chain effect. If someone's struggling and they read it, and if it helps them, then my job here is done," he said.

The 24 year old has also become an unexpected voice for faith among Gen Z. On social media, his TikTok feed blends humour, Bible stories, and reflections on modern spirituality. He believes young people aren’t turning away from faith but searching for meaning.

He commented: “Essentially Gen Z are looking for someone or something to fill that gap. Personally, I think that without having faith or religion in your life, you have a hole in your heart – and you're trying to fill it with the drink and the smoking and the lust.



“God for me, was the answer, and faith was the answer. And I think that's all it is. People feel lost easily nowadays, but actually religion itself is so accessible to everyone.”

Clark wants churches to bridge the divide between traditional institutions and digital culture: “If you want to reach Gen Z, make an Instagram or Tik Tok account because that's where you're going to find them. You can easily explain all of these misconceptions that people have of the church in one simple video.

"People feel like they can't come to the church, that they're not loved. But that’s completely wrong - for me one of the best things about churches is the community.

“They [Gen Z] need to have the chance to ask the questions they want to ask, and to find out the information they need. And one of the best ways for the church to do that would be to go on social media, because although it can be a scary place, it can also be a great place where people can learn. I learn from it.”