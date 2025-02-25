A theatrical triumph bringing the life of Jesus to thousands

A large-scale theatrical production depicting the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ is taking the United States by storm, selling out major venues across the country in the lead-up to Easter.

The Thorn, originally a small church play, has transformed into a breathtaking stage production featuring more than 40 performers, including aerialists, dancers, actors, and musicians.

With its unique blend of choreography, music, and cutting-edge visuals, The Thorn immerses audiences in the Gospel story in a way they have never experienced before. As creator John Bolin explains, the goal is to help people see “Jesus in a way they never have before” and to feel connected to Him on a personal level.

Bolin’s journey with The Thorn began in 1997 when he moved to Colorado Springs and volunteered as a youth pastor at New Life Church. Without formal training as a preacher, he used his background in marketing and entertainment to engage young people through what he called “illustrated sermons” - a mix of music, video, and choreography.

One evening, a 16-year-old girl approached Bolin, tears in her eyes and arms covered in self-inflicted cuts. “You don’t have to do that because I believe Jesus did that for you 2,000 years ago,” he told her. This encounter inspired him to create a dramatic performance that would showcase both Christ’s suffering and the spiritual battle for people’s destiny and identity.

That first performance, despite its basic costumes and minimal production values, left a profound impact on the 200 high school students in attendance. Encouraged by the response, Bolin continued staging The Thorn each Easter at New Life Church, drawing thousands of attendees year after year.

As its popularity grew, The Thorn became an independent touring production, performing in large evangelical churches nationwide.

However, like many live events, it came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, feeling disheartened, Bolin considered taking The Thorn to cinemas. With the support of industry connections, he partnered with Fathom Events, bringing The Thorn to movie theatres across the country in March 2023. But alongside the film release, Bolin still felt a calling to do one more live tour.

Surprisingly, when he reached out to the churches that had previously hosted the production, they all declined. Reflecting on this setback, Bolin said, according to the Catholic News Agency, “I honestly think God was at work in that.” He and his wife prayed for guidance, and he felt led to take The Thorn into the mainstream, performing in public venues rather than religious spaces.

With no guarantees of success, Bolin and his wife took an enormous personal risk, taking out a $500,000 loan to fund a tour in performing arts centres. “We knew that if it didn’t work, we would have to sell our house,” he revealed.

They booked 10 venues and handled all the promotion themselves. The result? Nearly every show sold out. “That was the beginning of a new chapter and what we see as a miracle,” Bolin said.

Now, The Thorn is embarking on its largest tour yet, performing in 25 cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Charlotte.

In a significant milestone, the production will also be performed in Spanish for the first time in six cities, including Los Angeles, San Diego, and El Paso.

What started as a youth group sermon has become a national phenomenon, captivating audiences of all backgrounds - Protestants, Catholics, agnostics, and seekers alike.

Bolin hopes that those who attend will leave with a new perspective on Jesus. "I hope that they can feel connected to him in a way they never have before," he said. "I want people to leave knowing that it’s not just a God that’s way out there but that He knows your story, He knows your name."