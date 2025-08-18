The secret to living a purposeful life

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Are you truly living a purposeful life? Have you discovered the meaning of your existence?

Many people define purpose by chasing dreams, developing skills, or pursuing a cause they feel passionate about. Others drift aimlessly, simply working to earn enough to survive, provide for loved ones, and enjoy life’s pleasures.

But from a Biblical perspective, true purpose is something far deeper and far more eternal.

God: The Source of Our Purpose

Our purpose doesn’t begin with us. It begins with God. Just as the creator of an object determines its function, our Creator has already defined the reason for our existence (Colossians 1:16; Proverbs 16:4). And that reason is love. God, who is love Himself, made us out of love, for love, and to love (1 John 4:8; Matthew 22:37-39).

But humanity fell (Genesis 3). In arrogance, we rejected His love, allowing sin to enslave us (Romans 1:21). The bondage of sin ruled over us — until God, in His mercy and love, sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to break its power (Romans 5:8; John 3:16). Through His sacrificial death and victorious resurrection, Christ restored our identity as sons and daughters of God and opened the way to eternal life with Him (John 1:12; 1 John 5:11).

More Than Just Receiving Salvation

For many Christians, the story seems to end there. They rejoice in God’s love, participate in church life, study Scripture, pray regularly, and volunteer in ministries.

While these are good and vital parts of our faith, they can easily become small islands in a sea of self-focused living if we do not examine the deeper orientation of our hearts. If we’re honest, it’s possible to live much like the world does — aiming for financial stability, comfort, and personal happiness — while giving God only a portion of our attention.

But our calling is higher.

Fruitful and Multiplying — God’s First Command

The first command God gave humanity was to “be fruitful and multiply” (Genesis 1:28). Being fruitful means maturing in faith and bearing the fruit of love, both in our relationship with God and in how we live toward others. This can only happen when we abide in Christ and He abides in us (John 15:5).

Multiplication goes beyond populating the Earth. It means planting seeds of faith in others, helping them to grow in love and obedience to Christ. This is the heartbeat of the Great Commission — making disciples of all nations (Matthew 28:19). In John 14:6, Jesus said He was “the way and the truth and the life.” As we grow more like Jesus, His mission becomes our mission: to seek and save the lost and to extend the Kingdom of God.

In doing so, we also fulfil the two greatest commandments - “Love the Lord your God with all you heart and with all your soul and with all your mind; love your neighbour as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-40).

The Kingdom-Focused Life and Trusting the One Who Holds the Plan

A truly purposeful Christian life doesn’t stop at personal salvation. It reaches outward, seeking the salvation and transformation of others. Jesus told us in Matthew 6:33, “But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”

To live with purpose means to be a witness — through words, actions, and attitudes — to the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus (1 Peter 3:25; Matthew 5:16). It’s about sharing His grace in both grand gestures and quiet moments, trusting Him to lead us where He wants us to serve (1 Peter 4:10; Proverbs 3:5-6).

It means keeping eternity in view. Earthly achievements may be good, but they will pass away. What we do for Christ will endure forever. Thus, apostle Paul urges us in 1 Corinthians 15:58, “Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, stand firm. Let nothing move you. Always give yourselves fully to the work of the Lord, because you know that your labour in the Lord is not in vain.”

Our purpose isn’t merely about what we do — it’s about why and for whom we do it. Whether you’re in a boardroom, a classroom, a kitchen, or a mission field, you can live for God’s glory.

You may not have every step figured out, but you can trust the One who does.

In conclusion, living a purposeful life means walking daily with Jesus, letting Him shape your priorities, and remembering that even the smallest act done in faith has eternal significance.

So today, pause and ask: “Lord, what do You want me to do today?” The answer may change the course of your life - and someone else’s.