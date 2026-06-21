The prodigal son’s father: A reflection of God’s unconditional love

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Father’s Day means different things to different people. For some, it's a day to celebrate. For others, it's a quiet ache or a painful reminder. Whether you're searching for a last-minute gift, avoiding the day entirely, or somewhere in between, this day offers a meaningful moment to reflect on the love of our Heavenly Father.

To do that, I return to one of Jesus' most powerful parables: The Prodigal Son (Luke 15:11–24). Though often told from the perspective of the wayward son, the true centre of the story is the father – a father whose love defies logic, shame and tradition, and gives us a glimpse into the heart of God.

A Bold Request and a Quiet Release

The parable begins with a shocking demand (Luke 15:12). The younger son asks his father for his share of the inheritance - a shameful and rebellious request that, in the cultural context of the time, was equivalent to saying, “I wish you were dead.” The father’s response is just as surprising: he grants the request. No rebuke. No lecture. He gives his son what he asks for and allows him to leave.

Hitting Rock Bottom

The son’s story spirals quickly (Luke 15:13-20). He wastes everything in reckless living and finds himself starving, longing to eat the food meant for pigs. In that moment of desperation, he remembers his father - not just the home, but the man himself. He remembers that even the lowest workers in his father’s house were treated with dignity. It’s here, in his brokenness, that repentance begins. He decides to return, not as a son, but as a hired servant.

The Father Who Runs

But the father has been watching (Luke 15:20). Jesus says that while the son was still a long way off, the father saw him. He had been waiting - not with bitterness, but with hopeful expectation. Then the father does something no undignified man of status would do in ancient Middle Eastern culture: he runs, lifting his robes and exposing his legs - an act of deep shame.

But the father doesn’t care. He runs to meet his son, to shield him from the scorn of the watching community. He embraces him with the dirt and stench, and he kisses him.

Restoration, Not Reprimand

The son begins his prepared speech of apology, but the father interrupts (Luke 15:21-24). There is no punishment. No probation period. No test to prove he’s sorry enough. Instead, the father fully restores him instantly. He dresses him in the finest robe, places a ring on his finger, and sandals on his feet. And then, the celebration begins.

The Heart of the Gospel

This isn’t just a touching story. It’s the Gospel. It’s our story. It’s the good news that God, our Heavenly Father, loves us deeply and perfectly. Because He is love itself, He honours our free will even when we choose to walk away from Him. Though He knows the painful and deadly consequences of our sin, He never forces us to stay. He does not control us, but waits patiently and hopefully, longing for our return.

He doesn’t wait with a desire to punish us for the ways we've dishonoured Him, nor does He receive us as mere servants trying to earn our way back. Instead, He welcomes us to reclaim our true identity - as His beloved sons and daughters. When we come to Him in humility, He meets us with arms wide open. In fact, His forgiveness was already extended long before we even knew how to ask for forgiveness. As Romans 5:8 declares, “While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

God doesn’t wait for us to clean ourselves up before we return. He meets us in our mess, runs to us in compassion, and restores us with joy. His love is not distant or conditional. It is immediate and rejoices even when one sinner returns.

This Father’s Day

Whether your earthly father is present or absent, kind or complicated, take time to lift your eyes to the Father who never leaves. The One who sees you from afar. The One who runs to embrace you. The One who doesn’t just tolerate your return but rejoices over it. The One whose unfailing love forgives and restores.

No matter how far you've gone, how long you’ve been away, or how unworthy you may feel, the Father is still waiting. And He is ready to run.