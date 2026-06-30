The king and the King and kings

King Charles signs the visitor book at the Coptic Orthodox Church Centre UK. (Photo: The Coptic Orthodox Church Centre UK)

Recent reports have highlighted a subtle but significant change in the way the role of the sovereign has been described. Rather than simply being the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and Defender of the Faith, the emphasis has shifted towards protecting “the space for faith within the multi-faith nation.”

I appreciate the king’s desire to encourage religious freedom, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. In an increasingly diverse society, these are worthy aspirations. Christians should be among the strongest defenders of every person’s freedom to believe, worship, or indeed not believe, without fear or coercion.

Yet, I respectfully believe an important distinction should not be overlooked.

The role of the State is to protect freedom of religion. The calling of the Church is to proclaim the truth of the gospel.

The king may rightly defend the freedom of every faith. The Church, however, cannot treat all faiths as equally true, for Jesus himself did not. He declared, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Christianity is not simply another path up the same mountain; it is the glorious announcement that God has come down the mountain in the person of his Son to rescue us.

The Church exists not merely to preserve religious space but to proclaim saving grace. It is called to point people, lovingly and faithfully, to Jesus Christ.

History reminds us that every earthly monarch reigns for a season. The Christian faith proclaims a King whose reign has no end. Earthly crowns are inherited; his crown was first woven from thorns. Earthly kingdoms rise and fall; his Kingdom cannot be shaken.

The British Crown has long recognised this reality. At the Coronation, the sovereign is anointed under God, not above him. The monarch reigns by God’s permission and remains accountable to God’s authority.

Christians therefore honour the king, pray for the king and seek the welfare of the nation under his reign. Scripture commands us to do so. But our highest allegiance has never been to the crown. It belongs to Christ alone.

It has often struck me that the Church is at its best when it serves the King who wore a crown of thorns before he wears the crown of glory.

So, by all means let us defend freedom of religion for everyone. But let us never lose sight of the Church’s supreme calling: not merely to make room for every faith, but to make known the One who is above every name.

Because when every throne has crumbled and every crown has been laid down, there will still be only one King of kings, and his name is Jesus.

Canon J.John is the Director of Philo Trust. Visit his website at www.canonjjohn.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.