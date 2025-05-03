The hidden harm of the prosperity gospel

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

If you’re from Nigeria (or any other country in Africa) like me, you’ve probably come across the prosperity gospel. It’s deeply woven into the fabric of many churches - preaching that the more you believe, declare, and give, especially financially (whether to the church or to your own ventures), the more blessings and breakthroughs you’ll receive.

At first, it sounds appealing. Who wouldn’t want a faith that promises wealth, health, and success? But beneath its shiny surface, the prosperity gospel holds dangerous distortions of God’s character and the true essence of Christian faith. Let’s unpack that.

We know that God is all-powerful, perfectly loving, and endlessly generous (Jeremiah 32:17; Romans 5:8; Philippians 4:19). He is Jehovah Jireh - our Provider (Genesis 22:14). He hears us when we pray and delights in our obedience (1 John 5:14 and 1 Samuel 15:22). The Bible is full of stories of God answering prayers and working miracles.

But here are the hard questions: What happens when He doesn’t? What if the job doesn’t come? What if the healing never happens? What if the relationship fails, or the suffering doesn’t go away? Does that mean God has failed? Has He stopped being good, loving and faithful?

This is where the prosperity gospel crumbles.

It turns God into a vending machine - or worse, a genie. If we just say the right words or give the right amount, we expect Him to grant our wishes. It sounds a lot like the New Age idea of manifestation or the “law of attraction,” where your outcomes are dictated by your declarations. But Christianity was never meant to be about manipulating God for gain.

In prosperity teaching, spiritual success becomes synonymous with material wealth. And when suffering shows up, as it inevitably does, it’s seen as a sign of failure, punishment, or God’s absence.

This leads to a shallow faith, one that can’t withstand the weight of real life. But biblical faith looks very different.

Real faith says, “Even if God doesn’t deliver me from this situation, I will still trust in His love and goodness.”

Just like Daniel, who stood firm whether God saved him from the fire or not (Daniel 3:17-18). Just like Jesus, who prayed in Gethsemane, “Not my will, but Yours be done” (Luke 22:42), and then walked the painful road to the cross.

Christian joy is not dependent on comfort. It’s rooted in a deeper truth: God loves us. He proved it not with material things, but by taking our punishment and giving us eternal life through Christ (Romans 5:8; 1 John 4:9-10).

Jesus Himself said, “In this world, you will have trouble” (John 16:33). Suffering is not a glitch in the system - it’s part of the Christian journey. But it is never wasted. We can find peace and joy in knowing that if God says “no” or “not yet”, it’s not because He is cruel or distant, it’s because He sees what we cannot and is working all things for our good (Romans 8:28; Isaiah 55:8-9).

Even when we lack materially, it is not evidence of abandonment. In fact, our greatest treasure isn’t something we can touch or spend - it’s Jesus Himself, the embodiment of God’s love. As Apostle Paul said in Philippians 3:8, “What is more, I consider everything a loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things. I consider them garbage, that I may gain Christ.”

So let us “seek first His kingdom and His righteousness” (Matthew 6:33). And let everything else come as it will.

The danger of the prosperity gospel is that it offers a faith built on conditions - a transactional faith that places the focus on us instead of God and is easily shaken. True faith, however, is built on the unchanging truth that God loves me, even in the suffering; even in the silence, He is still my God.