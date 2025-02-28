A new church receives over 90 donated Bibles after online appeal

Rev Jess Monopoli (L) with the donated Bibles. (Photo: Diocese of Durham)



In an incredible show of generosity, The Haven, a new church set to launch in Darlington next month, has received 92 donated Bibles after an online appeal.

Seeking support to cover the cost of Bibles for the new congregation, Rev Jess Monopoli, curate at St Mary’s Cockerton, launched the appeal and was astounded by the response.

“At the moment, we have 92 Bibles, with a total of 103 promised. Two big donations came from an individual and a church who do not know us at all, one from Birmingham and another from near Oxford,” she shared.

“They felt moved by the Holy Spirit to act and we are so grateful to them and to others who have kindly donated.”

Commissioned by St Mary’s Cockerton, The Haven will be located in West Park, a growing neighbourhood in the northwest of the parish.

This location will allow the church to extend its reach to surrounding areas, including Faverdale and High Grange.

Rev Monopoli highlighted the significance of this initiative, “We’re very excited about The Haven. The community at West Park have expressed a longing for community space for a significant amount of time, we hope to be able to offer this. One of our key values is inclusivity and The Haven will be a home for anybody who wants to join us.”

Currently, St Mary’s welcomes around 40 parishioners on Sundays. Feeling called to offer something “different and exciting” to the local parish of over 20,000 residents, she said, “I felt God was saying that something was going to happen here.”

She and the leadership team envision a church that blends the rich traditions of Anglo-Catholic worship with a modern, interactive approach.

The Haven will integrate traditional liturgy with contemporary, sensory-based elements to enhance engagement. Children will have the option to use playdough to keep their hands busy, while a dedicated sensory space will provide a peaceful retreat for those seeking quiet reflection.

To establish a presence ahead of its official opening, The Haven has been actively involved in community outreach since last summer. The team has been connecting with residents through social media, street engagement, creative initiatives, and simple acts of kindness like handing out chocolate stars during Epiphany.

The Haven’s inaugural gathering will take place at West Park Academy on Sunday 9 March at 3:30pm, with weekly services continuing thereafter.

Rev Jess expressed deep appreciation to West Park Academy, along with other community organisations, for their support in making the project possible. She is also especially thankful to the Rev Damon Bage, vicar at St Mary’s, for his guidance and encouragement.