Tehran’s Christians find both hope and hardship amid symbolic gesture

Tehran has inaugurated a new metro station named after the Virgin Mary, an unusual move in the Islamic Republic that has drawn both praise and criticism, as well as international attention.

The Virgin Mary Station - Maryam Moghaddas in Persian - opened this week on Line 7 of Tehran’s subway network. Iranian officials said the name was chosen as a “symbol of respect” for Mary, mother of Jesus, who is venerated in both Christianity and Islam.

Located in northern Tehran near Armenian and Assyrian Christian neighbourhoods, the station features Persian tilework and decorative lighting interwoven with Christian iconography, including stylised depictions of the Virgin Mary.

Iranian state media described the naming as a gesture of “cultural coexistence”, and images of the station were widely shared on Persian-language social media. Many users welcomed the move as “unexpected” but “positive”, while others said such gestures contrast sharply with “the day-to-day pressures faced by religious minorities”.

Although Christianity is officially recognised in Iran, rights groups have documented continuing restrictions on religious freedom, particularly for converts and unregistered congregations. Reports over the years have cited arrests, surveillance, and harassment of Christian communities.

A social media user on X (formerly Twitter) who lives in Iran claimed that the decision to name the new station was made “because the Islamic Republic is desperate”.

The post went on to suggest that the move was “trying to polish its global image and manipulate Western audiences - especially conservatives and religious figures like Donald Trump, who deeply respect the Virgin Mary and Christian values”.

The naming, international media noted, comes amid heightened criticism of Iran’s treatment of Christians and other minorities.