Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement highlights young people’s desire for lasting love, says Marriage Foundation

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Global pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have announced their engagement, a moment that has delighted fans worldwide and sparked wider reflections on marriage among younger generations.

Following the engagement news, Research Director at the Marriage Foundation Harry Benson, said the announcement reflects something deeper about modern relationships.

“This is wonderful news for the happy couple and further proof, if it were needed, that the vast majority of young people aspire to marry,” he commented.

Citing a recent survey of over 2,000 people aged 18–30 who were in relationships, Benson noted that “nearly nine in ten (87%)” expressed a desire to marry.

This trend, he said, cuts across socio-economic groups, with even those who met through dating apps like Tinder and Grindr expressing strong aspirations for marriage.

However, Benson also highlighted a concerning divide: “While the richest couples still get married, (up to eight in 10), less than half of the poorest do and for the bottom quintile, it could be as low as one in five.

“This creates a deeply troubling marriage gap that means, with marriage increasing becoming the preserve of the middle and upper classes, with all the problems associated with this.”

Benson stressed that marriage remains valued not only as a personal commitment but also as a public celebration of enduring love, encouraging policymakers to make marriage more accessible to all.

He stated: “Regardless of wealth, the psychology behind marriage - the desire to find reliable love, love we can trust, is what most couples want.

“So, as we celebrate this wonderful news of the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and look forward to their wedding, we would urge policy makers here in the UK to redouble their efforts to extend the benefits of marriage to all couples, regardless of wealth.”