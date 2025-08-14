Taxpayer funds to promote play depicting a trans Jesus condemned

The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven (Photo: Aly Wight)

A theatrical show that portrays Jesus as a trans woman has been condemned as a “gratuitous offence” against Christians.

The show, known as “The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven” first came out in 2015 as part of the Outburst Queer Arts Festival, which was funded by the city of Belfast. In the show, by Jo Clifford, Jesus is depicted returning to earth as a trans woman.

Now the controversy has risen again after the show was promoted by Belfast Pride, which is partially sponsored by Belfast City Council, Translink and the Public Health Agency.

James Kennedy, of The Christian Institute, said, “This play goes out of its way to cause gratuitous offence to Christians by deriding the Lord Jesus Christ. To have it as part of a programme supported by our taxpayer-funded services adds insult to injury.

“Why are they openly supporting such a brazen attack on traditional Christianity? Would they put their name to it if it was mockery of any other religion?”

Kennedy also took issue with Scouts Northern Ireland encouraging its members and leaders to join Belfast Pride in protest against Northern Ireland’s ban on puberty blockers. Kennedy said the Scout’s decision is “deeply concerning”.

Belfast City Council is run on the basis of a power-sharing agreement. The council consists of 60 members, however no single party or sectarian group has a majority.

The largest party is Sinn Fein, with 22 seats. Traditionally seen as a nationalist party, indeed to the point where its harshest critics considered it to be synonymous with the IRA, the party has been accused of adopting “woke” ideology in recent years. Gay marriage and a liberal stance on abortion have placed it at odds with its traditionally Catholic voter base.

The second largest party in the council, with 14 seats, is the DUP. Historically Protestant, its former leader, Rev Ian Paisley launched the “Save Ulster from Sodomy” campaign in the late 1970s to prevent the decriminalisation of homosexuality. The campaign was unsuccessful.