New Syrian regime keeping promises to respect Christians - so far

When the government of Bashar al-Assad fell in December last year, many Christians were concerned that the new regime, dominated as it is by al-Qaeda offshoot HTS, could spell trouble for Syria’s religious minorities.

Two months in however, the signs are generally positive. Earlier this week the European Union (EU) said it would be removing Assad-era sanctions on the country in recognition of its “inclusive political transition”.

The decision to lift sanctions coincided with a meeting of Syrian leaders from diverse sections of society aimed at agreeing a new way forward for the country. The eventual aim is a new constitution.

While representatives from many segments of Syrian society joined the meeting, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and Kurdish groups were excluded from the process.

International Christian Concern noted that HTS and the de-facto leader of Syria Ahmad al-Sharaa “appear to be dominating the discussion” on the country’s future but conceded that Christian representatives are involved in the process of rebuilding the country.

ICC said, “While al-Sharaa has promised respect minority rights and lead Syria inclusively, many challenges remain in a country wracked by decades of government-encouraged division between various ethnic and religious groups.”

In the early days following Assad’s fall, attacks on Christian places of worship were reported. Since then, al-Sharaa has met with Christian leaders and appears to be committed to protecting Christians and other minorities from more extremist elements.

Christians, Shia Muslims and Druze appear to have become more comfortable operating openly in the last two months, although concerns still remain.

One priest in Damascus told the Wall Street Journal, “This may be the calm in the eye of the storm.”

ICC notes that one key area for the country's Christians will be whether their rights are protected in any future constitution.

Changes to the educational curriculum in the country have been criticised by some for apparently replacing nationalist rhetoric with Islamic terminology.

Time will tell.