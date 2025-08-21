Sweden relocates historic church to save town from expanding mine

Kiruna Kyrka (Photo: Getty/iStock)

One of Sweden’s most iconic churches has undergone a 5km relocation relocation this week to protect it from the encroaching expansion of Europe’s largest underground iron ore mine.

The 672-tonne Kiruna Kyrka, a Lutheran church consecrated in 1912 and beloved for its distinctive red wooden design inspired by Sámi architecture, was placed on trailers and set in motion on Tuesday, the Guardian reports.

The move, which was to take two days at a speed of just half a kilometre per hour, marks the most high-profile stage in the state-owned mining company LKAB’s vast urban transformation project.

For decades, the mine beneath Kiruna has undermined the stability of the ground, forcing the town to gradually shift.

The church is one of 23 cultural landmarks chosen to be preserved and rebuilt as part of the multi-decade operation, which will not conclude until 2035.

Over 10,000 people, among them Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, were expected to witness the relocation, with streets widened to make space for the massive structure.

National broadcaster SVT has been airing the spectacle under the title Den stora kyrkflytten (“The Big Church Move”), continuing Sweden’s fascination with “slow TV”.

LKAB executives, such as CEO Jan Moström defended the relocation, which has cost more than 500 million kronor (£39m), as unavoidable.

He commented during STV’s live broadcast: “If the mine is to remain, we have to move Kiruna city centre. Kiruna city centre without the church, I can’t see it – so there are no alternatives.”

The mining company’s senior vice president of urban development, Stefan Hämäläinen, stated: “The move of Kiruna church is necessary for it to continue to exist at all. LKAB has moved a vast amount of buildings in the ongoing urban transformation that began planning over 20 years ago.

“We are obliged to compensate for what is affected by the mine. In the same way, we seek constructive solutions when mining operations affect reindeer herding, as it is an important part of Sami society and culture.”

Affected residents were provided with two options by the mining company — monetary compensation or the rebuilding of their properties.

The operation has not been without controversy.

Sámi community leaders argue that while the church has been preserved, their reindeer herding lands and culture face long-term damage from the mining project.

Reindeer owner and Gabna Sameby board member Karin K Niia, described the church’s move as a “big show” to divert attention away from what she called “land-grabbing” of Indigenous grazing territories.

She was quoted by the Guardian as saying: “It feels rather difficult to see the move of the church when I’m well aware of the consequences that mining activities have on everything around it: biodiversity, the air, pollution of water, reindeer and wildlife in general.

“They have planned it all in order to get people’s attention, media attention on this state-owned company and their action to preserve the church as a symbol for the cultural heritage of Kiruna.”

Despite criticism, engineers say the relocation is a feat of precision.

The building was lifted onto beams and trailers, with its 2,000-pipe organ and Swedish Prince Eugen altarpiece delicately loaded for the journey.

The separate bell tower is scheduled to follow next week.

The church is expected to reopen at its new site by the end of 2026, standing as both a preserved landmark of Swedish heritage and a symbol of the immense changes forced by industrial expansion in the Arctic.