Silas Balraj appointed new CEO of Tearfund

Tearfund's new CEO, Silas Balraj.

Christian international development charity Tearfund has named Silas Balraj as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He will take up the role in September, bringing with him decades of global leadership experience in the charitable and private sectors.

Balraj previously served for more than 20 years at Compassion International, holding a range of senior positions. These included Country Director for India, Vice President for Asia, and most recently, Senior Principal in the global programme team.

Prior to his work in the charity sector, he worked in India’s IT industry, where he led start-up ventures and developed operational and HR infrastructure.

Speaking about his appointment, Balraj said: “I am honoured to join Tearfund at such a pivotal time. Around the world, millions still face the harsh realities of extreme poverty and injustice and I’m deeply inspired by Tearfund’s commitment to working through the local church to bring lasting change.

"I’m passionate about the role of the church to transform communities facing crisis, and I look forward to being part of that mission.”

Chair of Trustees at Tearfund, Anna Laszlo, welcomed the news of Balraj’s appointment. She said:

“Silas brings a wealth of leadership, experience and vision to Tearfund. His deep commitment to seeing the church act as a catalyst for community transformation will be foundational as we continue to respond to the growing and complex challenges of extreme poverty. He is a visionary leader and we are incredibly excited about everything Silas will bring to the role.”

Over the past year, Tearfund has directly supported 2.9 million people, with a further 6.1 million reached through its church-led community development programmes.

Tim Pilkington, currently Chief Operating Officer, will serve as interim CEO until Balraj formally begins in his new position.

Balraj’s appointment comes at a time of growing global need and represents Tearfund’s continued commitment to long-term, faith-led solutions to poverty and injustice.