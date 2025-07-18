Shelley Pigott appointed as new executive director of Mercy Ships UK

Shelley Pigott

Mercy Ships UK has appointed Shelley Pigott as its new executive director, bringing fresh leadership to the international charity renowned for delivering free surgical care to some of the world’s poorest communities on board its hospital ships.

Pigott steps into the role with decades of experience in global development, having served with organisations including Save the Children and UNICEF.

Her professional background spans both strategic leadership and frontline operations, with a strong emphasis on team development, fundraising, and global partnerships.

Her career is underpinned by a unique blend of expertise in executive coaching and youth work.

Speaking about her new role, Ms Pigott expressed deep admiration for the mission of Mercy Ships: “It’s a privilege to be taking on this role and working alongside a strong team of dedicated staff, volunteers and partners. I’ve been incredibly moved by seeing the work of Mercy Ships and I look forward to bringing my experience to the team.”

A committed Christian, Ms Pigott’s faith continues to shape her vision and leadership style.

She describes her mission as twofold: to help teams thrive and to ensure that healthcare access becomes more accessible and fair throughout Africa.

She remarked: “I believe God has created each of us as individuals – highly valued and unique. So I am motivated to give people across Africa equitable access to quality healthcare.

“But my mission is to also bring out the best in teams, so that they feel a sense of purpose in what they’re doing and can thrive in the work that they do, with the gifts and talents that God has given them, towards this wider purpose.”

Pigott succeeds interim executive director Clive Mitchell, who stepped in following Joanne Balaam’s transition to Mercy Ships International earlier in 2024.

Her appointment marks a new chapter for the charity, as it continues expanding its reach and investing in local health systems to create lasting change.

Pigott praised the leadership legacy she inherits, while signalling her intent to deepen partnerships across Africa to foster lasting and resilient impact.

She stated: “I love how Mercy Ships is about long-term sustainability, it’s about building and developing partnerships.

“I’ve had the huge privilege to shape development programmes in partnership with Ministers of Health in the Global South. They are driven to see change, and to be able to work alongside them in partnership to see development is critical.”