Scottish government urged to reject 'extreme' abortion up to birth proposals

Christian and pro-life groups are calling on the Scottish government to reject "extreme" proposals to allow abortion up to birth.

The controversial recommendation was made by a group commissioned by the Scottish government to review current abortion law in Scotland. It published its final recommendations to the Scottish government on Friday.

They include removing the current safeguard of two doctors signing off on abortion and the provision of specified grounds for abortion up to 24 weeks. Adopting the group's plans would mean legalising abortion on demand abortion, for any reason, up to 24 weeks.

More controversially, the report recommends that abortion be allowed for any reason up to birth where two healthcare professionals agree 'in good faith' that it is appropriate. Current law in Scotland only permits abortion after 24 weeks in cases of 'serious handicap', or if the mother's life is at risk.

Furthermore, the report states that "no specific reference is made to sex-selective abortion within any updated abortion legislation".

Additional proposals in the report include introducing "a duty to provide abortion services", effectively enshrining in law a ‘right to abortion’, and repealing The Concealment of Birth (Scotland) Act, which would remove the offence of concealing the disposal of babies aborted at home.

The report does allow for conscientious objection but health professionals who exercise this right still have a duty to refer.

Christian advocacy group, CARE for Scotland, called the proposals "extreme" and "truly shocking".

The organisation's Director of Advocacy and Policy, Caroline Ansell, said: “If enacted, we believe they would have heart-breaking consequences for women and babies, including exposing more women to the dangers and harms of late-term abortions.



“If taken up by the Scottish Government, it would be a retrograde and backwards step.



“We believe in every pregnancy both lives matter and a truly just society protects women and babies at every stage of the pregnancy.”

The Abortion Law Reform Expert Group was set up by former First Minister Humza Yousaf and chaired by Professor Anna Glasier, a former trustee of abortion provider BPAS. The 13-member group also included current BPAS head of advocacy, Rachael Clarke.

Right to Life UK said that there was a "conflict of interest" in the composition of the group and that it was "grossly inappropriate" to include people with close ties to abortion providers.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), which was also critical of the group's composition, branded the proposals “destructive” and “disastrous for the women and future generations of Scotland". It is calling for Scottish lawmakers to “see sense” and reject the proposals.

Michael Robinson, SPUC General Secretary said, “While we expected the report to call for the extension of abortion, given the group was made up of ‘experts’ who specialise in abortion provision, we could never have imagined the proposals would be so destructive.

"If taken, these proposals would mean abortion up to birth with practically no restrictions. There is a complete disregard for any rights afforded to the unborn child, recognised in international law.

"This extension of the law does not reflect the will of the public, the majority of whom are not in favour of extending the abortion time limit.

"We strongly urge Scottish legislators to see sense ignore these proposals and instead consider legislation that protects the vulnerable and safeguards the future of this country.”

Right to Life UK said the proposed changes "go far beyond the already extreme current proposals in England and Wales, which would only amend the law for women performing their own abortions", and take Scotland well beyond the European Union average, where most countries have a 12-week limit.

It warned that the plans are likely to lead to an increase in the number of viable babies being aborted beyond 24 weeks and the point at which they are likely to survive outside the womb.

It argued that determining the appropriacy of abortion after 24 weeks would be highly subjective and that this could result in late-term abortions being approved on purely social grounds.

The liberalisation of current laws may also give rise to abortion "tourism", with women coming from other parts of the UK and even around the world to have late-term abortions in Scotland, the group said.

Catherine Robinson, spokesperson for Right To Life UK, said: “This report is one of the most extreme in UK parliamentary history, drawn up by radical activists whose views do not align with public opinion and who stand to gain from their proposals.

"What is being suggested is an extreme and inhumane change to the law, which polling shows is widely opposed by women.”

It added, “The Scottish Government should provide more support for women facing unplanned pregnancies, rather than seek to introduce an extreme law change that would make it legal to end a baby’s life right up to when they are about to be born.”