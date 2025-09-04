Scottish church with Covenanters and Churchill link celebrates 370 years of history

Dalserf Kirk (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A small Scottish church that was once frequented by Winston Churchill and has links to the Covenanters has celebrated its 370th anniversary with a special service of praise and thanksgiving.

Founded under the reign of Oliver Cromwell in 1655, Dalserf Parish Church is located in a southern Scottish village between the towns of Hamilton and Lanark.

The village of Dalserf was once the home of the Right Hon James Hozier MP and his wife, who was related to Clementine Hozier, Winston Churchill’s wife. Churchill himself once worshipped at Dalserf while visiting his in-laws.

On Sunday the long history of Dalserf Church was recognised with performers in period costumes narrating the life of the church. One such was a man dressed as a Covenanter soldier from the 17th century.

The Covenanters were supporters of the Church of Scotland who fought for the autonomy and freedom of the Kirk against attempts by the Stuart kings to impose bishops upon them. It was one of the most bloody periods of Scottish history, with countless Covenanters imprisoned and killed.

During the conflict some believers in Dalserf were killed for standing up for their right to gather and worship as they wished.

Also present at the service were members of the now disbanded Cameronian Regiment of the British Army, which traditionally recruited in Lanarkshire and across Dumfries and Galloway.

The Rt Rev Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, was the guest preacher at the service, held last Sunday, saying it was “a joy to be there”.

"It was an amazing day and what a lot of work went into celebrating a church described as a light in the Clyde Valley," she said.

Aside from remembering the centuries-long history of the church, those present were reminded of the church’s continuing devotion to the gospel and to the mission of Jesus Christ.

As Rev Frew put it, "We also heard the story of the 21st century so far and a call to continue to be a place of welcome, comfort and peace, to continue to make disciples of Jesus Christ through the preaching of the Word and the witness of every member."