Scottish church charity's innovative rock climbing scheme helps addicts recover

A Christian charity in Scotland is helping addicts to recover and reintegrate into the community with the help of an innovative rock-climbing scheme.

East Ayrshire Churches Homelessness Action (EACHa), in collaboration with local climbing organisation Above Adventure, continues to make a significant impact through its New Heights programme, which helps recovering addicts build resilience and self-confidence through free rock-climbing sessions.

EACHa, established in 2005 by Rev David Cameron, minister of New Laigh Kirk in Kilmarnock, operates as an ecumenical charity, bringing together 20 churches from various denominations to address the needs of vulnerable individuals within the local community.

Labelled as a “powerful tool for transformation”, the charity’s programme extends beyond enhancing physical fitness by also seeking to express God’s love through actions, rekindling hope, strengthening community connections, and cultivating potential.

According to Kris Fearon, EACHa’s development manager, the initiative is vital in Kilmarnock, particularly in Shortlees and Onthank - areas ranking within the top 5 per cent of the Scottish Multiple Deprivation Index.

He elaborated, “This high level of deprivation often leads to social challenges such as youth disengagement, limited access to recreational activities and increased risks of crime and substance abuse.

“We aim to inspire people to break the cycle of deprivation, equipping them with the tools to build a brighter future.”

To ensure accessibility, the initiative is promoted through schools, social media, direct family engagement and local services.

Mr Fearon encouraged the “wider church community to support New Heights – whether through prayer, volunteering or simply spreading the word.”

“Together, we can create lasting change, transforming lives and strengthening the fabric of our communities,” he remarked.

This year, New Heights is running in a former church from February to June 2025. Each session sees between 15 and 20 participants, many of whom have experienced homelessness and mental health struggles.

They are guided by experts and coaches while engaging in a range of physical activities such as rock climbing, walking, bushcraft, paddleboarding, canoeing, orienteering, and abseiling.

According to EACHa’s 2024 social impact report, through the programme, participants are encouraged “to push their boundaries, develop new skills, find empowerment in overcoming challenges,” gain “a network of encouragement through a supportive community of peers and volunteers,” and “learn team-work, goal-setting and perseverance” – all of which are critical life skills that contribute to “self-worth” and are necessary “for recovery and reintegration into the community.”

The uniform reflection of the 61 participants in the 2024 project underscores the programme’s success: “New Heights showed me I’m capable of more than I ever thought and I’m climbing toward a better future.”

EACHa’s use of outdoor activities "to develop life skills and aid the recovery journey” and “its efforts to promote recovery through inclusion” has also been praised by a motion submitted in the Scottish Parliament by Brian Whittle, South Conservative MSP, with cross-party support.

The New Heights programme’s continuation has been ensured for another 12 months through the successful acquisition of a £9,886 grant from the National Lottery.

Expressing gratitude for the support, Mr Fearon, stated, "We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Brian Whittle MSP, for his motion lodged in the Scottish Parliament, which recognises the impact of New Heights. We are deeply grateful for this recognition and ongoing support. We are thrilled to have secured funding to extend this initiative for the next 12 months and we look forward to seeing the impact New Heights will have on people's lives."

Beyond New Heights, EACHa runs multiple initiatives to support vulnerable individuals in Kilmarnock.

The Friendly Fresh Start initiative helps people transition from homelessness to permanent housing, providing 220 home starter packs in 2024 with essential items such as bedding, kitchenware, and toiletries.

The Community Friends Drop-In centre serves as a safe space offering meals and essential resources, distributing 2,383 food packs, and serving 4,383 meals last year.

The Recovery Matters programme delivered 2,108 one-to-one support sessions to people recovering from addictions and facilitated 556 external referrals in 2024.

Reflecting on the charity’s impact, EACHa chairman Rev Cameron expressed, "I am proud to reflect on a year of growth, resilience, and deepened community impact. Through expanding services like the Community Friends Drop-In and EACH Recovery Matters, we have reached more people than ever, offering essential support to those facing homelessness, addiction and isolation.

"Our team, supported by dedicated volunteers and generous partners, has worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone who comes through our doors feels valued and connected. I am immensely grateful to all who support our mission and I look forward to what we will accomplish together in the coming year," he stated.