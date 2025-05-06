Scots urged to reject ‘extreme’ assisted suicide legislation

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Scottish voters are being urged to contact their MSPs ahead of a Stage One vote in Holyrood next week.

Liam McArthur's Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill proposes legalising assisted suicide north of the border, but campaigners are warning that the plans put vulnerable people at risk.

"Legalising assisted suicide would have tragic consequences for many of the most vulnerable people in our communities," said Right to Life UK spokesperson Catherine Robinson.

"Particularly in the context of insufficient access to excellent end-of-life care for all Scots, it would be disastrous to prioritise legalising assisted suicide. Liam McArthur’s Bill is a disaster waiting to happen."

The bill is similar to draft legislation being considered in England but is wider in scope. While Kim Leadbeater's Westminster bill limits assisted suicide to people with 12 months to live, the Scottish bill does not give a time limit for prognosis.

It also defines adults with a terminal illness more loosely as having an "advanced and progressive disease, illness or condition from which they are unable to recover and that can reasonably be expected to cause their premature death".

It is feared that if assisted suicide is legalised, vulnerable groups like disabled and elderly people will feel pressured to end their own lives. This is backed up by a study in the US state of Oregon, where assisted suicide is legal, which found that nearly half (46.6%) of people who opted for it cited fears of being a burden as a factor in their decision.

Other concerns revolve around claims of a peaceful death as evidence from jurisdictions where it is already legal describe some experiences as painful and prolonged with incidents of vomiting and seizures also recorded.

Right To Life UK has launched the Support Not Suicide Scotland campaign to oppose the Bill and mobilise public action, appealing to Scots to write to their MSPs about their concerns.

"It is absolutely vital that all MSPs understand the strength of feeling and depth of concern that people have about this Bill," said Ms Robinson.

"MSPs need to be made aware that there are large numbers of voters who do not want to see this extreme and unwarranted change to the law in Scotland.

"If you're from Scotland, you can play a key role and make a significant difference today by contacting your MSPs to ask them to vote against this Bill.

"A vote against the Bill gives the Scottish Parliament the opportunity to have the real debate that is needed, which concerns how best to care for people in Scotland as they near the end of their lives. People in Scotland need support, not suicide."