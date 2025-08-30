Salvation Army works with police to help young people avoid knives and drugs

Staff writer
The Salvation Army
A football tournament run by The Salvation Army in partnership with Essex Police. (Photo: The Salvation Army)

Staff at The Salvation Army are working with police to raise awareness among secondary school students about the risks of knife crime and addiction.

It recently held a football tournament in association with Essex Police, The Children’s Society and Crimestoppers. As well as two separate football tournaments - one for boys and one for girls - students were able to attend various workshops and quizzes about knife crime and drug addiction.

Yassir Mohammed, The Salvation Army’s Addiction Development Officer for London and The South East, helped run the event.

“I have experience of growing up in an impoverished community where I have survived gang culture and this gave me first-hand insight into how easily young people can be exploited and drawn in," he said.

"I saw how this often leads to a cycle that includes violence, drug use and drug dealing and how quickly it can escalate.”

Mohammed spoke of the dangers of young people being ensnared by county lines drug gangs and said he was glad to work with the police and other organisations to keep young people informed about the dangers they might face.

“I wanted to empower students to make positive life choices and know where to turn to for support," he said.

"We came with a display of some of the drugs and knives they could encounter thanks to Essex Police who provided the actual items making it really impactful exhibit.”

Also at the event was PC James Draper, a Community Safety Engagement Officer for Braintree and Uttlesford. PC Draper said he hoped the event would help break down barriers between young people and the police.

“We use organisations like The Salvation Army and other support services to get people the support they need so they don’t come into contact with people like me," he said. 

He added that The Salvation Army “are just one of our brilliant caring community practitioners who want to support people".

He added, "You need that positivity and energy especially when you are working with young people”. 

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
A dangerous precedent: what the case of a 14-year-old boy reveals about forced conversions in Pakistan
A dangerous precedent: what the case of a 14-year-old boy reveals about forced conversions in Pakistan

In a judgment that has stunned Pakistan’s Christian community and alarmed all who value justice and the protection of children, the court accepted the coerced words of a boy over the rights of his grieving mother. 

Appeals for prayer for church in Gaza City ahead of Israel's offensive
Appeals for prayer for church in Gaza City ahead of Israel's offensive

The church in Gaza was of special concern to the late Pope Francis.

Salvation Army works with police to help young people avoid knives and drugs
Salvation Army works with police to help young people avoid knives and drugs

The police welcomed the partnership with The Salvation Army, saying they hoped it would stop more young people coming into the wrong kind of contact with the police.

HTB partners with struggling churches at risk of closure
HTB partners with struggling churches at risk of closure

“We’ve lost at least one generation, and we don’t want to lose more.”