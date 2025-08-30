Salvation Army works with police to help young people avoid knives and drugs

A football tournament run by The Salvation Army in partnership with Essex Police. (Photo: The Salvation Army)

Staff at The Salvation Army are working with police to raise awareness among secondary school students about the risks of knife crime and addiction.

It recently held a football tournament in association with Essex Police, The Children’s Society and Crimestoppers. As well as two separate football tournaments - one for boys and one for girls - students were able to attend various workshops and quizzes about knife crime and drug addiction.

Yassir Mohammed, The Salvation Army’s Addiction Development Officer for London and The South East, helped run the event.

“I have experience of growing up in an impoverished community where I have survived gang culture and this gave me first-hand insight into how easily young people can be exploited and drawn in," he said.

"I saw how this often leads to a cycle that includes violence, drug use and drug dealing and how quickly it can escalate.”

Mohammed spoke of the dangers of young people being ensnared by county lines drug gangs and said he was glad to work with the police and other organisations to keep young people informed about the dangers they might face.

“I wanted to empower students to make positive life choices and know where to turn to for support," he said.

"We came with a display of some of the drugs and knives they could encounter thanks to Essex Police who provided the actual items making it really impactful exhibit.”

Also at the event was PC James Draper, a Community Safety Engagement Officer for Braintree and Uttlesford. PC Draper said he hoped the event would help break down barriers between young people and the police.

“We use organisations like The Salvation Army and other support services to get people the support they need so they don’t come into contact with people like me," he said.

He added that The Salvation Army “are just one of our brilliant caring community practitioners who want to support people".

He added, "You need that positivity and energy especially when you are working with young people”.