Sacrificial love: what the World Happiness Report teaches us about true happiness

The UK has fallen to 23rd in the latest World Happiness Report. Surprising? Disappointing?Maybe even ironic, considering the UK's wealth, global influence, and advancements in every sector imaginable.

And yet, in the same report, Costa Rica and Mexico - nations with far less wealth - ranked 6th and 10th, respectively. What’s going on here?

The data revealed something powerful: happiness is closely tied to benevolence - acts like sharing meals, helping strangers - and trusting others. So, it turns out that true happiness isn't rooted in what we have but how and how much we love.

The illusion of self-centred happiness

Many chase happiness as if it's a prize we can grab through status, wealth, beauty, entertainment, career success, relationships, substances or academic achievements. But all these things, while gratifying for a moment, cannot satisfy the soul. The happiness they offer is fleeting.

The way to true happiness

Author Dr Don Raunikar captures this beautifully in his book Choosing God’s Best: “People who look for happiness rarely find it because it is the by-product of something else; and only a sovereign God who has planned a good work for us can guide us with His eye to that ‘something else.’”

The key to true happiness lies in living according to God’s design for our lives. Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way and the truth and the life.” But what is this "way" of Jesus?It is the way of love. Through His entire life, death, and resurrection, Jesus revealed the depth of God’s immeasurable and sacrificial love for us. Humbling Himself, He left His heavenly throne, serving and emptying Himself for us to the point of giving His life for us on the cross.

Through this incredible grace, we are offered eternal life. And when we embrace it, how can our hearts not overflow with happiness or in other words, joy?And unlike the temporary happiness of the world, this joy is eternal because it is rooted in God’s unchanging love for us revealed in Christ. In essence, true happiness is the by-product of God's love.

The commandments of love

In Matthew 22:37–39, Jesus declared: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.’ All the Law and Prophets hang on these two commandments.”

When our hearts are filled with the joy of God’s love, we naturally want to share this joy through love for others. As 1 John 4:19 reminds us: “We love because He first loved us.” And in John 13:34, Jesus calls us to reflect that love: “Love one another as I have loved you.”

Love in action

This call to love is a call to a life of humble service - one marked by self-lowering and self-emptying. True happiness is not self-centred; it is others-centred, because love itself is others-centred.

Paul beautifully captures this in 1 Corinthians 13:4-7, “Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonour others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices in the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

Lent: a season to rediscover joy

What better time than Lent to rediscover true happiness by living out love? This season invites us to turn outward in compassion and service.

You could:- Offer time, presence, or prayers to someone who needs them- Volunteer with a local charity,- Prepare and share a meal with friends or family,- Or show kindness to someone experiencing homelessness.

In loving others as Jesus loves us, we find the happiness we were truly created for. In loving others as Jesus loves us, we find the joy we were truly created for. Because true happiness isn’t something we chase - it’s something we receive when we choose to receive and give God’s love.