Research shows mental and emotional benefits of faith

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

New research by the Institute for the Impact of Faith in Life has shown that Christian faith is more likely to make a person happy, stress free and have a sense of community, than those with no faith at all.

In short, being Christian is good for your mental health.

The research found that 41 per cent of Christians had few regrets, compared to just 26 per cent of non-believers. The figures also suggested that Christians place a greater value on community, with 76 per cent saying that talking to others is important, compared to 68 per cent of non-religious respondents.

Just under half (49 per cent) of Christians said that were unlikely to feel overwhelmed by the pressures of life and exhibited less anxiety, compared with 37 per cent of non-believers. A lack of anxiety was found to be more pronounced among regular churchgoers compared with those who only occasionally attend (less than once a month).

Over three quarters (78 per cent) of Christians reported having a positive disposition during tough times, compared with 69 per cent of non-believers. When asked if they believed that hard times would pass, a similar pattern emerged, with 79 per cent of Christians and 77 per cent of non-believers agreeing.

Non-believers were more likely to report a lack of energy and motivation (64 per cent) than Christians (55 per cent) and were also more prone to sadness (38 per cent compared to 30 per cent).

A third (34 per cent) of non-believers said they felt despair, compared to 27 per cent of Christians. Again, among Christians who frequently attend communal worship, this figure was even lower.

Summarising the findings, the report stated, “Simply having a faith identity, a sense of believing and belonging, is more closely linked to wellbeing than regular participation in communal worship.

“This study suggests that being anchored in a broader spiritual narrative and identity offers more substantial emotional benefits than ritual practice along.”