Religious freedom continues to deteriorate in Nicaragua

San Juan Del Sur bay in Nicaragua. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A report on human rights and religious freedom in Nicaragua warns that conditions in the central American state are continuing to deteriorate.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which authored the report, said it had recorded 222 cases of religious freedom violations in 2024, impacting thousands of people.

The most prevalent issue raised was police control and oversight of religious activities in the country.

The National Police have placed a ban on traditional public marches, celebrated by both Catholics and Protestants, that mark the translation of the Bible into Spanish.

There have been cases of services and other religious events being arbitrarily cancelled by the authorities.

Last year also saw the development of increased oversight over religious leaders by the police.

As a “precautionary measure”, religious leaders are assigned a dedicated police officer that they must report to every week. They are required to have their photo taken and provide their weekly plan of activities to the officer.

Even those who comply with these requirements are sometimes subject to extra measures, such as restrictions on where they can travel. Many have been warned that they will face arrest or exile if they fail to comply with the regime.

The CSW report specifically raises a number of concerning individual cases.

Protestant Pastor Efrén Antonio Vílchez López is currently serving a 23-year sentence on “trumped up charges” and is suffering severe health problems due to his diabetes not being treated properly.

Also mentioned were Catholic lay leaders Carmen María Sáenz Martínez and Lesbia del Socorro Gutiérrez Poveda, who were arrested in August. They have been in custody for over six months, with no communications with the outside permitted and no proof of life given by the authorities.

Anna Lee Stangl, Director of Advocacy at CSW, said, “Co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, and the Sandinista National Liberation Front, remain set on the eradication of independent civil society and anyone the regime perceives as a critic in Nicaragua.

"Given that the government remains unresponsive to communications from the Organization of American States and the United Nations, members of the international community must seek creative ways to support and strengthen independent Nicaraguan voices both inside the country and in exile.

“We thank all those who continue to bravely stand up for human rights and freedom of religion or belief in Nicaragua, and reiterate our continued solidarity with all those working for justice, freedom and democracy in the country.”