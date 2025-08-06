Proposed changes to charity lottery laws in Northern Ireland criticised

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Proposed charity lottery reforms in Northern Ireland have come under fire from The Christian Institute.

The organisation warns that the Lotteries for Communities Bill could increase problem gambling and strip millions from the charitable sector.

The legislation, which was introduced by Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland and is backed by the People's Postcode Lottery, seeks to increase community funding through the expansion of charity lotteries - also known as society lotteries.

Current law in Northern Ireland prevents large society lotteries from operating.

The Christian Institute argues that the proposals are likely to have serious social and financial consequences.

They cite UK government figures issued in June 2025 showing that over 50% of society lottery participants are at high risk of gambling harm—a figure that jumps to 87% for those also engaging in other forms of gambling.

The Christian Institute insists that using society lotteries as a charitable vehicle is financially inefficient.

While operators like the People’s Postcode Lottery claim that £30 from every £100 ticket is donated to charity, the Institute argues that a direct £100 donation - after Gift Aid - would be worth £125 to a charity.

This means society lotteries potentially divest charities of over three-quarters of a gift’s benefit.

NI Policy Officer for The Christian Institute, James Kennedy, remarked: “The last thing Northern Ireland needs is more gambling, This Bill would put vulnerable people at greater risk while delivering a net loss to the charitable sector.

“Many charities help those affected by gambling harm. Many community groups, churches and others provide support to individuals affected. For this reason, many refuse to take funding from sources linked to gambling, such as the lottery."

At present, Northern Ireland lacks a gambling regulator, unlike the rest of the UK, and collects limited information on gambling harm, which the Christian Institute described as “entirely inappropriate.”

It fears that increased marketing by major lottery operators could further drive addictive behaviours.

“The new research from Westminster offers a stark picture of how harmful these lotteries really are. I just can’t see how Alliance can press ahead with these plans," said Kennedy.

Last year, the People’s Postcode Lottery invested more than £84 million in promotional activities.

The Christian Institute outlined its concerns in a submission to the Alliance Party’s public consultation on the bill, which closed on July 31.

They are urging MLAs to reject the legislation and instead focus on safeguarding individuals at risk.