Priests die saving altar boys from drowning during retreat in Ecuador

Duncan Williams
Father Alfonso Avilés Pérez.
Father Alfonso Avilés Pérez. (Photo: Diocese of Daule)

Two Catholic priests have died after rescuing two altar boys from drowning during a retreat in coastal Ecuador.

Father Alfonso Avilés Pérez and Father Pedro Anzoátegui lost their lives on 13 March after entering the sea to save the young servers, who had got into difficulty while taking part in a Lenten retreat in the town of Playas.

Both priests succeeded in bringing the boys to safety, but were themselves unable to return. All of the young people attending the retreat were later confirmed to be safe and out of danger.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of grief across the Catholic community, particularly within the Diocese of Daule and the Diocese of San Jacinto, where the two men served.

Father Avilés, originally from Spain, had served for more than three decades as a priest and spent nine years at St Albert the Great Parish. In a statement, the parish said he “departed for the Father’s House, generously giving himself for those entrusted to his care”, EWTN reports.

He was known for his pastoral work, including promoting family catechesis, Eucharistic adoration and the formation of altar servers. His ministry left what the parish described as a lasting legacy of “faith, closeness, and love for the community”.

Father Anzoátegui, ordained in 2010, served in the Diocese of San Jacinto, including at Holy Cross Parish in Durán. He was also known for his work among local communities in Guayaquil.

During a Mass held the following day, Luis Cabrera led prayers for the two priests, asking the congregation to remember “our brothers Alfonso and Pedro whom the Lord, in these circumstances, today fills with his grace and blessing”.

Tributes have continued from those who knew Father Avilés personally. Carlos Polo described him as “the holiest priest I have ever known”, adding that “he died living his law - the law of love”.

A former altar server also spoke of the priest’s influence, saying he encouraged young people to live with courage and faith. “He raised us with temperance. He instilled in us the aspiration to be gentlemen, heroes, warriors - upright individuals and good sons of God,” he said.

At a memorial Mass, Cristóbal Kudławiec reflected on the tragedy, telling worshippers that in moments of loss, “God makes no mistakes, and his will is holy”. He added that even in the face of such events, believers are called to trust: “I believe in you, Lord Jesus. I trust in you.” 

Funeral services were held locally, with members of the community, clergy and public figures gathering to pay their respects as tributes continued for both priests.

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Priests die saving altar boys from drowning during retreat in Ecuador
Priests die saving altar boys from drowning during retreat in Ecuador

Two Catholic priests have died after rescuing two altar boys from drowning during a retreat in coastal Ecuador.

Relief as Scottish Parliament rejects assisted suicide in historic vote 
Relief as Scottish Parliament rejects assisted suicide in historic vote 

Christians and groups opposed to assisted suicide have welcomed the vote in the Scottish Parliament and urged MSPs to now focus their energies on improving palliative care provision in Scotland.

More Brits want better palliative care over assisted suicide - poll
More Brits want better palliative care over assisted suicide - poll

A new poll has found greater support among members of the public for improved palliative care than assisted suicide. 

Archbishop of Canterbury will be attending abortion vote in Lords on Wednesday
Archbishop of Canterbury will be attending abortion vote in Lords on Wednesday

The office of the Archbishop of Canterbury has confirmed she will be joining a key vote on abortion in the House of Lords this Wednesday after there was backlash over the suggestion she might be absent due to a planned pilgrimage.