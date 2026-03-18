Priests die saving altar boys from drowning during retreat in Ecuador

Father Alfonso Avilés Pérez. (Photo: Diocese of Daule)

Two Catholic priests have died after rescuing two altar boys from drowning during a retreat in coastal Ecuador.

Father Alfonso Avilés Pérez and Father Pedro Anzoátegui lost their lives on 13 March after entering the sea to save the young servers, who had got into difficulty while taking part in a Lenten retreat in the town of Playas.

Both priests succeeded in bringing the boys to safety, but were themselves unable to return. All of the young people attending the retreat were later confirmed to be safe and out of danger.

The incident has prompted an outpouring of grief across the Catholic community, particularly within the Diocese of Daule and the Diocese of San Jacinto, where the two men served.

Father Avilés, originally from Spain, had served for more than three decades as a priest and spent nine years at St Albert the Great Parish. In a statement, the parish said he “departed for the Father’s House, generously giving himself for those entrusted to his care”, EWTN reports.

He was known for his pastoral work, including promoting family catechesis, Eucharistic adoration and the formation of altar servers. His ministry left what the parish described as a lasting legacy of “faith, closeness, and love for the community”.

Father Anzoátegui, ordained in 2010, served in the Diocese of San Jacinto, including at Holy Cross Parish in Durán. He was also known for his work among local communities in Guayaquil.

During a Mass held the following day, Luis Cabrera led prayers for the two priests, asking the congregation to remember “our brothers Alfonso and Pedro whom the Lord, in these circumstances, today fills with his grace and blessing”.

Tributes have continued from those who knew Father Avilés personally. Carlos Polo described him as “the holiest priest I have ever known”, adding that “he died living his law - the law of love”.

A former altar server also spoke of the priest’s influence, saying he encouraged young people to live with courage and faith. “He raised us with temperance. He instilled in us the aspiration to be gentlemen, heroes, warriors - upright individuals and good sons of God,” he said.

At a memorial Mass, Cristóbal Kudławiec reflected on the tragedy, telling worshippers that in moments of loss, “God makes no mistakes, and his will is holy”. He added that even in the face of such events, believers are called to trust: “I believe in you, Lord Jesus. I trust in you.”

Funeral services were held locally, with members of the community, clergy and public figures gathering to pay their respects as tributes continued for both priests.